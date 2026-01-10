Photo Credit: ESPN

Versatile ESPN play-by-play announcer Sean McDonough was recently named the 2025 National Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. McDonough learned the surprise news from broadcast partner Greg McElroy.

And on Friday night, McElroy surprised McDonough again by bringing up the Sportscaster of the Year achievement during the Oregon-Indiana College Football Playoff semifinal broadcast on ESPN.

As Indiana was blowing out Oregon 49-15 early in the fourth quarter, McDonough mentioned the strong likelihood that the Las Vegas Raiders will select Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

It turns out that was because an ESPN producer was trying to set up the surprise.

“And speaking of greatness, and greatness on display,” McElroy said, while McDonough looked caught off guard. “We’re lucky enough here, on our crew, the K Crew, to be with greatness every week. This is Sean McDonough. I think he is one of the greatest voices of his generation. He was recently awarded with the 2025 National Sports Media award with the Sportscaster of the Year, buddy. There is no one that’s more deserving. And we are so proud of you for bringing that thing home.”

“Well, Bryan Ryder, our producer, told me we were going camera to talk about Fernando Mendoza,” an emotional McDonough responded. “So, really appreciate that. Tremendous honor; comes from your peers. There are so many great sports broadcasters around the country. And so many greats who have won it.”

“Thank you, Greg. I appreciate that,” McDonough continued. “It really is a team award. We have a terrific team here, and this will be our last telecast of the season. It’s always a joy to be with you and all the members of our crew. So, what a blessing.”

That’s wholesome, genuine television, and you can tell how much true appreciation McElroy has for the work McDonough does.

While the Oregon-Indiana game got out of hand quickly in a 56-22 Hoosiers win, McDonough delivered a masterpiece calling the Ole Miss-Georgia CFP classic on New Year’s Day.