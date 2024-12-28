ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro released a statement paying tribute to legendary broadcaster Greg Gumbel, who passed away on Friday. Photo Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Apr 5, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; CBS announcer Greg Gumbel prior to the national championship game in the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Baylor Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro has issued a statement paying tribute to legendary broadcaster Greg Gumbel, who passed away on Friday at the age of 78.

While Gumbel achieved his greatest prominence at CBS, particularly with the network’s NFL coverage, he worked at ESPN in its early days — from 1981-1986 — and was integral in helping the network become the “Worldwide Leader.”

In his tribute — which was one of many that Gumbel received — Pitaro noted Gumbel’s early contributions to ESPN.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of Greg Gumbel’s passing,” the statement said. “Greg was a highly accomplished and pioneering figure in sports broadcasting who brought instant credibility to ESPN in the early years of the network as both a SportsCenter anchor and as a key to our initial NBA coverage in the 1980s. We send our deepest condolences to the Gumbel family and to Greg’s many colleagues and friends, including his CBS Sports family.”

After his time at ESPN, Gumbel had two different runs at CBS, with a stint at NBC in between.

