Last week, ESPN radio host Mike Golic, Jr. debuted a new 5-hour Energy ad campaign and presumably downed a few bottles in support of the partnership. What did he do with all that newfound energy and pep? Turn himself into an NFL insider, apparently.

Golic dropped his version of a Woj Bomb on Sunday (Goj Bomb?), breaking the news that the Minnesota Vikings and safety Harrison Smith had agreed to a four-year, $64 million contract extension that would make the 32-year-old the second-highest paid safety in the NFL.

Vikings and All-Pro Safety Harrison Smith have agreed to a 4-year, $64 million extension, per source. The deal makes Smith the second highest-paid safety in the NFL at the age of 32. — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) August 29, 2021

This wasn’t just Golic overhearing something in the hallway and scrambling to his Twitter account. No, Golic brought the contract details, too.

extension includes $26.38 million guaranteed. Smith will be paid $22.5 million in the next eight months, highest in NFL history for a Safety. https://t.co/NVY5A1mO2e — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) August 29, 2021

Golic Jr., who was co-hosting ESPN Radio program Chiney and Golic Jr. but will soon share a program with Chris Canty, has been with ESPN since 2015. And while Golic has made numerous appearances across all the ESPN platforms over the years, including coverage of the Super Bowl, NFL Draft, and college football, he hasn’t had a reputation for breaking news. And he certainly hasn’t been competing for breaking news moments with the likes of Adrian Wojnarowski and Adam Schefter. That is, until now, apparently.

Plenty of colleagues were mighty impressed with MGJ for making the sudden career shift so seamlessly.

? what a time — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) August 29, 2021

Reva I cannot tell you how many times I read and re-read that tweet looking for typos ? — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) August 29, 2021

A guy drinks one five hour energy and now he's woj. Love to see it — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) August 29, 2021

GOLIC GRENADE — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) August 29, 2021

GOJ BOMB ? — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) August 29, 2021

Perhaps the highest honor of all was the sign-off by NFL Insider Schefter himself.

Can we expect to see more Goj Bombs in the future? The Notre Dame connection between Smith and Golic might have helped, but perhaps this is just the foot in the Insider door. Between this and all those energy shots, the future is full of exciting unknowns for Mike.

