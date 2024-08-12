Get Up Credit: Get Up on ESPN
After Team USA’s gold medal win over the hometown French squad in men’s basketball over the weekend, ESPN jumped into action the only way it knows how.

To tip off the morning on Get Up, host Mike Greenberg and his panel immediately began debating where Steph Curry’s performance ranked in basketball history and how the win affected LeBron James’ standing as basketball GOAT vs. the legendary Michael Jordan.

NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins began the proceedings by stating that James’ third gold medal put him over Jordan, who has only two.

“The greatest of all time,” Perkins said of James. “Greeny, I know you might not like this this morning, but he got one up on MJ right now.”

Greenberg quickly pointed out that Jordan won gold in 1984 as a collegian, outclassing Patrick Ewing and Chris Mullin under head coach Bob Knight.

“Don’t get me in a bad mood, Big Perk!” Greenberg said. “I’m having a fun day.”

Not to be outdone, Greenberg rebutted with his own legacy take on Curry, a four-time champion and two-time MVP.

Greenberg called Curry’s three-pointer over Evan Fournier and Nicolas Batum late in Team USA’s win over France “the most memorable moment” in basketball history because of the high stakes and how it capped off a signature scoring flurry by the Warriors star.

Greenberg doesn’t often engage in such hot takes. And maybe there’s a reason for that.

Greenberg is somehow stepping on his own defense of Jordan by copping so hard for Curry. A true Jordan defender (Greenberg worked in Chicago during the 1990s) would easily select Jordan’s championship-winner over Bryon Russell or The Shot over Craig Ehlo as the best in history.

Perkins clearly was trying to troll here by upping the ante and baiting Greenberg to fire off his own takes. It worked.

It’s also relatable that Greenberg would be so moved by Curry’s brilliance that he would get out of his comfort zone just to praise it. It was that kind of performance.

