Ryan Clark made a controversial comparison between Lamar Jackson and NBA star Russell Westbrook Friday morning on ESPN’s Get Up.

He also wore a bright yellow suit that drew comparisons to Sesame Street‘s Big Bird.

Many fans seemed far more concerned with Clark’s choice of suit than his comparison between Jackson and Westbrook.

Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens lost their opener to the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday night, and the Get Up crew had plenty to say about Jackson missing a couple of key throws late in the game

“Lamar Jackson right now is like Russell Westbrook,” Clark said. “We watch Russell Westbrook throughout the regular season and even in the playoffs have these great statistical games … but you remember when Dame Lillard went head-to-head, and it got emotional, he couldn’t make a shot. He was trying to aim every time he was open. … What did Dame Lillard do? At the end of the game, Dame Lillard sidestepped, shot the three (and waved).

“That’s the difference right now between Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes. (Jackson) can do so much and he did so much last night. It’s almost that you feel bad killing him about those two throws because of what he did, but that’s the position.”

Ryan Clark, in an incredible yellow suit, has quite the cross-sport comparison for Lamar Jackson. “Lamar Jackson right now is like Russell Westbrook.” pic.twitter.com/7Xmxfzddhq — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 6, 2024



Fans either loved or hated that specific take, but as noted, that suit really distracted many people.

Can someone get Ryan Clark the damn yellow hat already? https://t.co/VyBrqQQktB pic.twitter.com/xDBwvy52Df — Frank Ojeda (@UCLADodgerFrank) September 6, 2024

I’m getting Chris Tucker Rush Hour 2 Vibes with that Suit. https://t.co/rBTddKFYU8 — ProMotoFanTalk (@ProMotoFanTalk) September 6, 2024

@BenHeavyDuty good lord this suit is an eye sore 😂😂😂 https://t.co/BsDX6z1drM — Heath Weber (@hweber92) September 6, 2024

That man is dressed like a crayon — Hale McGranahan (@HaleMcGranahan) September 6, 2024



Some fans found a way to comment on both.

Bad take in a bad suit 😂 https://t.co/Slsq4tFkut — Matt Owings (@MattOwings) September 6, 2024



