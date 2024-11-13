Women's Lacrosse League launches on Get Up ESPN’s Get Up hosted the launch of the Women’s Lacrosse League on Wednesday’s show. Photo Credit: ESPN
ESPNLacrosseBy Arthur Weinstein on

ESPN’s Get Up delivers big ratings for the network with a format that usually consists of discussions involving the NFL, college football and other major sports. But the network went off the beaten path Wednesday in a really interesting segment as host Mike Greenberg announced the formation of a new professional sports league, the Women’s Lacrosse League.

“We have an exclusive announcement, it is breaking news … from the world of lacrosse, an enormous announcement,” Greenberg said. “The Premier Lacrosse League is launching a new professional league for women.”

Premier Lacrosse League co-founder and president Paul Rabil joined the program, along with star players Charlotte North and Lizzie Colson.

“This is an historic day for the sport, we’re announcing the WLL,” Rabil said.

Rabil compared the announcement to the WNBA’s launch and the formation of the UFC women’s division.


The league will begin play with four teams debuting at the PLL’s Championship Series in February.

Rabil and the league also posted the news on X.

“Our mission for the WLL is to continue to trailblaze the future of professional sports that’s player- and fan-focused,” Rabil said. “We want to build the next great women’s professional sports property … And we’re gonna do so,” Rabil said.


Women’s sports are obviously a hot property these days, with the WNBA and NCAA women’s basketball seeing record attendance and ratings. Sports media pros and athletes have teamed to launch women’s sports networks, shows and podcasts. Last week, Whoopi Goldberg announced the formation of the All-Women’s Sports Network.

Whether the Women’s Lacrosse League can find a niche in a crowded sports landscape remains to be seen, but it certainly got a high-profile launch on ESPN airwaves.

[Get Up]

