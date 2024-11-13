ESPN’s Get Up hosted the launch of the Women’s Lacrosse League on Wednesday’s show. Photo Credit: ESPN

ESPN’s Get Up delivers big ratings for the network with a format that usually consists of discussions involving the NFL, college football and other major sports. But the network went off the beaten path Wednesday in a really interesting segment as host Mike Greenberg announced the formation of a new professional sports league, the Women’s Lacrosse League.

“We have an exclusive announcement, it is breaking news … from the world of lacrosse, an enormous announcement,” Greenberg said. “The Premier Lacrosse League is launching a new professional league for women.”

Premier Lacrosse League co-founder and president Paul Rabil joined the program, along with star players Charlotte North and Lizzie Colson.

“This is an historic day for the sport, we’re announcing the WLL,” Rabil said.

Rabil compared the announcement to the WNBA’s launch and the formation of the UFC women’s division.

As first announced on ESPN’s ‘Get Up,’ the Premier Lacrosse League is launching the Women’s Lacrosse League. https://t.co/Lw8a3a8GOu pic.twitter.com/HAzW4PDFP5 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 13, 2024



The league will begin play with four teams debuting at the PLL’s Championship Series in February.

Rabil and the league also posted the news on X.

“Our mission for the WLL is to continue to trailblaze the future of professional sports that’s player- and fan-focused,” Rabil said. “We want to build the next great women’s professional sports property … And we’re gonna do so,” Rabil said.

“We want to build the next great women’s professional sports property… And we’re gonna do so.” 📈🥍 PLL Co-Founder & President Paul Rabil speaks on the launch of the Women’s Lacrosse League: ⤵️@PaulRabil | @wlacrosseleague pic.twitter.com/fvNGlvi62X — Premier Lacrosse League (@PremierLacrosse) November 13, 2024

We are the Women’s Lacrosse League. pic.twitter.com/qE3hiSb8Z7 — Women’s Lacrosse League (@wlacrosseleague) November 13, 2024



Women’s sports are obviously a hot property these days, with the WNBA and NCAA women’s basketball seeing record attendance and ratings. Sports media pros and athletes have teamed to launch women’s sports networks, shows and podcasts. Last week, Whoopi Goldberg announced the formation of the All-Women’s Sports Network.

Whether the Women’s Lacrosse League can find a niche in a crowded sports landscape remains to be seen, but it certainly got a high-profile launch on ESPN airwaves.

