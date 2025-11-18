Photo Credit: ESPN2

Former President George W. Bush joined Peyton and Eli Manning on ESPN2’s ManningCast during the Monday Night Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders.

Bush made his guest appearance with 7:55 remaining in the first quarter of Monday night’s game and stayed early into the second quarter. He mixed in quips throughout the appearance.

Eli Manning asked Bush at the beginning of the appearance, “How long have you been preparing for this ManningCast appearance?”

“About 10 minutes,” Bush responded.

“By the way, I’m so pleased to see your faces not on a TV commercial,” Bush continued.

George W. Bush is on the ESPN2 ManningCast for the Cowboys-Raiders game. #NFL #MNF pic.twitter.com/8kn1Taz2FD — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 18, 2025

To begin the second quarter, Peyton Manning asked Bush, “Mr. President, growing up, did you think you would go into public service?”

“No,” Bush responded. “I would’ve behaved a hell of a lot better in college.”

Peyton Manning: “Mr. President, when you were growing up, did you think you would go into public service?” George W. Bush: “No. I would’ve behaved a hell of a lot better in college.” https://t.co/NfPvxP367U pic.twitter.com/q3lsetZAPn — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 18, 2025

Here are more moments from Bush’s ManningCast appearance, via the Omaha Productions account on X:

“Those ESPN cameras are powerful… they found me.” pic.twitter.com/JOe37opf8t — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) November 18, 2025

Come for President George W. Bush’s amazing paintings, stay for @EliManning‘s…interesting painting. pic.twitter.com/g2DtKQlvui — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) November 18, 2025

This story of Peyton at the State Dinner with Queen Elizabeth II is pure comedy pic.twitter.com/ErtEl6TWvp — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) November 18, 2025

Restaurateur Guy Fieri and former NFL quarterback Derek Carr are scheduled to be ManningCast guests in the second half of the game.