Former President George W. Bush joins Peyton and Eli Manning on the 'ManningCast' during Cowboys-Raiders Monday Night Football. Photo Credit: ESPN2 Photo Credit: ESPN2
By Matt Clapp on

Former President George W. Bush joined Peyton and Eli Manning on ESPN2’s ManningCast during the Monday Night Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders.

Bush made his guest appearance with 7:55 remaining in the first quarter of Monday night’s game and stayed early into the second quarter. He mixed in quips throughout the appearance.

Eli Manning asked Bush at the beginning of the appearance, “How long have you been preparing for this ManningCast appearance?”

“About 10 minutes,” Bush responded.

“By the way, I’m so pleased to see your faces not on a TV commercial,” Bush continued.

To begin the second quarter, Peyton Manning asked Bush, “Mr. President, growing up, did you think you would go into public service?”

“No,” Bush responded. “I would’ve behaved a hell of a lot better in college.”

Here are more moments from Bush’s ManningCast appearance, via the Omaha Productions account on X:

Restaurateur Guy Fieri and former NFL quarterback Derek Carr are scheduled to be ManningCast guests in the second half of the game.

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.

He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Matt Clapp