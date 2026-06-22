Mar 24, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma watches from the sideline as they take on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

ESPN is bringing out the big guns for a marquee WNBA broadcast in July, as legendary UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma partners with broadcasting icon Robin Roberts for the call.

The two will be in New York as the Dallas Wings travel to take on the Liberty on Tuesday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET, a game that will feature several former Huskies coached by Auriemma.

Tuesday, July 7, @RobinRoberts & Geno Auriemma will reunite 30 seasons after calling ESPN’s 1st-ever #WNBA game The legendary duo join @bethmowins for a special one-night-only broadcast celebrating the @WNBA’s landmark 30th season Details: https://t.co/eY9kAzPUxr pic.twitter.com/NyMorQG5IH — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) June 22, 2026

Both Auriemma and Roberts had a hand in the early days of WNBA television coverage, though Roberts has since moved on to a hosting role on ABC’s Good Morning America and focuses less on sports. With the proximity of UConn’s campus to ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Auriemma has long held a relationship with the Worldwide Leader.

The throwback broadcast will come on a game starring three former No. 1 draft picks from UConn: Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd from the Wings, and Breanna Stewart of the Liberty.

The game will also be Auriemma’s first time back in the media spotlight since an altercation with rival coach Dawn Staley during the NCAA women’s Final Four in Phoenix this past spring. Auriemma confronted Staley near the end of a loss to her South Carolina Gamecocks over a seeming disagreement over pregame handshake protocol, then doubled down in blaming Staley, before ultimately apologizing and acknowledging he had created a distraction for the sport.

A recurring return to ESPN may be unlikely for Auriemma, but his wisdom and perspective will be fascinating to hear next to Roberts for this mid-season game.