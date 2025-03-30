Photo Credit: ESPN

UConn’s Paige Bueckers has proven to undoubtedly be one of the best players in all of college basketball. But even someone as talented as her can find themselves subject to criticism from her legendary head, coach Geno Auriemma.

Heading into the second half, UConn found themselves on upset alert, trailing 36-33 against the Oklahoma Sooners, which perhaps was due to Bueckers being held scoreless in the second quarter after an 11-point first quarter.

By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, UConn had reclaimed its lead thanks to a 10-point third quarter from Bueckers. But still, Auriemma was frustrated with the lack of urgency from Bueckers.

In a conversation with ESPN’s Holly Rowe ahead of the fourth quarter, Auriemma was asked what he thought about Bueckers starting to take over in the previous quarter, responding by detailing how the consistent urgency isn’t there from her in his eyes, even asking Rowe to speak with her on the matter.

“You have spent a career trying to get Paige Bueckers to know when to take over games,” said Rowe. “What did you assess of that third quarter of how she started to do that?”

“It’s better,” replied Auriemma. “But there are times where she has the ball and the defense, they know she’s not going to shoot it. I’m thinking, ‘Shoot it, you’re open.’ So hopefully in the fourth quarter she will just… I don’t know. Maybe you should talk to her.”

Whether it’s fair or unfair, Bueckers is quite clearly held to a different standard by Auriemma. Because any other player going into the fourth quarter with 21 points would certainly be judged far differently.

Luckily for Auriemma, Bueckers took the constructive criticism to heart and certainly did “take over” for the remainder of the game.

Bueckers put on a show in the fourth quarter, scoring 19 of the team’s 23 points in the quarter to help the Huskies cruise to an 82-59 victory and end the game with 40 points on the night.

After the game, Bueckers spoke to some of the criticism she received from Auriemma throughout the game, saying that the legendary coach is always challenging her and her teammates in “ways we didn’t know we could be challenged”.

“He got on me pretty hard this game,” said Bueckers. “But just the confidence he has in order to keep believing and just keep instilling that confidence with us, the team, with every individual. We have all worked extremely hard. He challenges us in ways we didn’t know we could be challenged. He prepares us for these moments. So, yes, it’s great to have that relationship and that bond with him.”