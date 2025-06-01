After nearly three decades, Gene Wojciechowski announced that his time at ESPN has officially come to an end. Photo Credit: Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK Gene Wojciechowski at the ESPN College GameDay stage outside of Ayres Hall on the University of Tennessee campus in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The flagship ESPN college football pregame show returned for the tenth time to Knoxville as the No. 12 Vols hosted the No. 22 Gators. Photo Credit: Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK
College Basketball College Football ESPN By Michael Dixon on

After nearly three decades, Gene Wojciechowski’s time at ESPN has officially come to an end.

Two years after Wojnarowski was part of ESPN’s layoffs in 2023, the veteran reporter announced his official departure on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

“After 27 1/2 yrs, my official last day on the ESPN books. Owe 1,000 thanks, but forever grateful to J Skipper, J Papanek, Steve Wulf, P Stiegman, Lee Fitting, Mike McQuade, D Kraft, Joe W, @KirkHerbstreit , @ReceDavis , Tom Rinaldi, @Jimmyggg44 , @cbfowler +every editor/prod/crew,” he said.

Following Wojciechowski’s announcement, several of his peers paid tribute to the veteran reporter.

Wojciechowski joined ESPN in 1998. While he did stories on other sports, most of his work at ESPN was around college football and college basketball.

