After nearly three decades, Gene Wojciechowski’s time at ESPN has officially come to an end.

Two years after Wojnarowski was part of ESPN’s layoffs in 2023, the veteran reporter announced his official departure on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

“After 27 1/2 yrs, my official last day on the ESPN books. Owe 1,000 thanks, but forever grateful to J Skipper, J Papanek, Steve Wulf, P Stiegman, Lee Fitting, Mike McQuade, D Kraft, Joe W, @KirkHerbstreit , @ReceDavis , Tom Rinaldi, @Jimmyggg44 , @cbfowler +every editor/prod/crew,” he said.

Following Wojciechowski’s announcement, several of his peers paid tribute to the veteran reporter.

Legendary run.

Love ya brother. Appreciate your commitment to the show and the respect you always showed to the people involved in the show.

As loyal and good of a teammate I’ve ever had!

Wojciechowski joined ESPN in 1998. While he did stories on other sports, most of his work at ESPN was around college football and college basketball.