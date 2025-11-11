Screen grab: ESPN

When Gary Striewski says “I do,” he’ll have his SportsCenter co-anchor by his side.

Tuesday morning’s episode of ESPN’s flagship show included a breaking news segment that Randy Scott wasn’t prepared to read. That came in the form of Striewski asking him to be a groomsman in his wedding eight months after his engagement to his girlfriend, Abbey Carnivale.

“This just into SportsCenter — got a little surprise here — a 2026 qualifying offer has been extended to SportsCenter anchor Randy Scott to be a groomsman in the Striewski-Carnivale wedding taking place in July 2026,” Scott read through a laugh as he caught onto what was happening. “An internet friend since 2014, a co-worker since 2018, and a co-anchor since 2022, a true friend for what feels like much longer… Gary Striewski says it would be an honor to have Scott agree to that position. Offer is pending my final approval, it’s worth zero dollars American, but it is an open bar.”

“I’m in,” Scott said, accepting, as if there was any doubt.

While Scott promised to bring snacks, Striewski confirmed that the wedding will, in fact, be catered. The duo proceeded to reflect on a collage of pictures featuring the two of them that have been taken over the years, including photos with celebrities such as Shane Gillis and Lil’ Wayne.

“We’ve had some good moments on the program, off the program,” Striewski said. “We’re gonna add more.”

From SportsCenter anchors to groomsman ❤️ @garystriewski surprised @RandyScottESPN by asking him to be in his wedding live on the show 🤝 pic.twitter.com/CsXg9K6gYW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 11, 2025

As Striewski noted in his offer, he and Scott have co-anchored the 7 a.m. ET weekday edition of SportsCenter dating back to 2022. The duo also hosts the digital-only SC+ on Disney+, with their on-air chemistry shining through on every show they’re both a part of.

Considering their shared sense of humor, it’s hardly a surprise that Striewski asked Scott to be a part of his big day in the manner that he did. And it’s even less of a surprise that Scott said yes, as the duo prepares to add to an already impressive collection of photo-worthy memories.