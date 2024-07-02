via ESPN

Gary Striewski will continue being a fixture at the Worldwide Leader for the foreseeable future.

ESPN announced Tuesday that Striewski has been locked down with a new multi-year contract. This deal ensures Striewski will remain a mainstay on SportsCenter, where he’s anchored since 2022, and will likely contribute to other ESPN programs. While specific details weren’t readily available, Striewski will be a part of ESPN’s future.

ESPN has re-signed @garystriewski to a new, multi-year contract extension The @SportsCenter anchor & ESPN studio host will continue his duties on ‘SC on Snapchat,’ #TheElleDuncanShow & ESPN’s digital show lineup Details: https://t.co/KRkQoT5D0G pic.twitter.com/pbvd5Z8in3 — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) July 2, 2024

And those sentiments were echoed by ESPN executives:

“We are thrilled that Gary will continue with ESPN and SportsCenter for the coming years,” said Maria Soares, Senior Vice President, Production and Content Strategy. “As we continue to evolve SportsCenter, Gary is an essential part of how we grow across platforms and with different audiences. We love what he brings to our team.”

A key player for ESPN since joining in 2018, Striewski’s presence will continue to grace both digital and studio shows. He’ll keep his familiar weekday spot as anchor on the 7:00 a.m. ET edition of SportsCenter, teaming up with co-host Randy Scott.

Speaking of co-hosting SportsCenter with Scott, Striewski notably dressed up like Buzz Lightyear during the 2023 NFL season to promote the network’s Toy Story NFL broadcast.

Beyond SportsCenter, Striewski has become a versatile talent across ESPN’s digital landscape. He’s hosted many programs, such as The Elle Duncan Show, The Kickoff, Hoop Stream, and Formula 1 pre- and post-race shows, extending his reach beyond the traditional broadcast format. He even played a role in ESPN’s innovative foray with SportsCenter on Snapchat, the platform’s first-ever daily sports show.

“My last six years at ESPN have been a dream realized ever since I was in sixth grade. It’s written in my yearbook. It’s been an amazing experience being part of the group helping lead the next generation of sports fans,” said Striewski. “From Snapchat to Sportscenter and every platform in between, I’m looking forward to staying the course for many more years to come.” “Everybody wanted to know what would happen if I didn’t get a contract renewal. I guess we’ll never know,” said Striewski.

[ESPN PR]