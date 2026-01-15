Photo Credit: ESPN

The Megacast has become one of ESPN’s signature presentations in the era of altcasts. And it’s returning in full force for Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

ESPN will present a total of 13 different options for college football fans to watch the Indiana Hoosiers and Miami Hurricanes square off for the sport’s top prize.

Last week it was revealed that ESPN would be bringing back the popular Film Room altcast for the first time in four years, featuring a collection of former coaches that currently work for the network. The ESPN announcement makes it official that former Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy will also be joining the cast. The Film Room airs on ESPNU. ESPN2 will once again feature the Pat McAfee Field Pass while ACC Network will feature their own Field Pass.

That’s only the beginning of all the offerings that ESPN has in store between linear and streaming options. It includes a SkyCast on ESPNEWS and HIGH SkyCast on ESPN Unlimited. Both hometown radio feeds will also be featured and

For the main ESPN telecast, Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will have the call with Molly McGrath and Holly Rowe featuring as sideline reporters. On ESPN Radio, it will be Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy will be joined by Ian Fitzsimmons and Quint Kessenich. The main telecast will feature a number of unique camera angles including wireless pylon cameras at the first down line. Indiana is heavily favored to finish their storybook season against the Hurricanes in Miami. Hopefully all the effort will at least be accompanied by an exciting contest.