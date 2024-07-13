Stuart Scott at the 2014 ESPYS. Credit: ESPN/ABC

It’s been nearly 10 years since Stuart Scott gave his legendary tear-jerker of an ESPYS speech.

Scott was honored at the ESPY Awards in 2014 with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance for his fight against cancer less than six months before his untimely death. In the decade since his passing, many of his former colleagues have attempted to pay tribute to the man that was. The inspiration that was Scott touched many, and his speech has shined through as part of his lasting legacy.

In the aftermath of Scott’s death, those like ESPN Radio’s Freddie Coleman have shared some touching memories of their dear friend and colleague. With the 10-year anniversary of that speech nearly here, Coleman used his platform to celebrate Scott’s enduring impact. He did so by sharing a personal story that showcased Scott’s strength and character, reminding everyone why he was so admired and respected.

“Three months before that speech that he gave, I remember seeing him,” Coleman began. “I had just gotten off the air, and he just finished doing SportsCenter. And we all knew that he was dealing with (his cancer diagnosis), but I guess we never really knew the extent of it because he was very, very private about that, in my opinion, as his right; as he should be. But as I’m leaving, I see him leaving. And I hadn’t seen him in a minute.

“We were walking through the hallway, just the two of us talking. I said, ‘My brother, how are you doing?’ He goes, ‘I’m hanging in there. I’m fighting. I’m fighting. I’m fighting. But I’m not gonna give, and I’m not gonna give up on this battle.’

“And I said, ‘No matter what, my friend, you know we got you. Just stand on your shoulders.’ And he said, ‘Freddie, I know that. It means the world to me to know that I got so much support from people because to know that I have their back and they have my back means the world to me.'”

“I gave him a big hug and I didn’t want to let him go” @ColemanESPN shares some incredible memories he had with Stuart Scott and the last time he had a chance to see him and his familyhttps://t.co/k54LMxAwng pic.twitter.com/khHWDFZ60f — ESPN Radio (@ESPNRadio) July 11, 2024

Before they parted ways, Coleman embraced Scott.

“I gave him a big hug, and I didn’t want to let him go,” Coleman said. “It’s like something in my being said, ‘I wonder if this is gonna be the last time I’m going to see him, at least like this. Maybe he’s gonna have to do work from somewhere else.’

“Not thinking, because you never think that somebody when they’re dealing with something like this that they’re able to fight it, that they’re able to beat it, that they’re going to continue to beat it.

“And I didn’t realize how sick he was until I saw him on stage at the ESPYS three months later after that. I said, ‘Oh my goodness, I can’t believe he had that kind of strength.’ That he was willing to come in because the work meant a lot to him, being around people meant a lot to him.

“Having people see him meant a lot to him. And it wasn’t a vanity thing. It wasn’t an ego thing. It was just who he is. I never use him in the past tense. I always use him in the present tense, even though it’s been almost 10 years since he passed away.

“He’s always going to be present. And I always think about that last time that I had a chance to see him. And when we had the memorial service on campus, people came from everywhere.

“I knew that Stuart knew people. I didn’t realize he knew those kind of people. I mean, Darius Rucker sang Amazing Grace at the memorial service for Stuart Scott in Bristol, Connecticut. I said, ‘I knew you two were boys, but I didn’t realize it was like that involving you two.’

“And I met Stuart’s brother during the memorial service. And I said, ‘I’m really, really sorry. Your brother meant a lot to us.’ And he said, ‘Man, Stuart and I used to get in arguments about stuff you would say on the radio all the time.’

“I go, ‘What are you talking about?’ He said, ‘Man, Stuart was a fan of you as a person and was a fan of you on the air. And he would say something. He would say, ‘Did you hear what Freddie had to say?” They would have these kinds of discussions back and forth.

“You just never know what people are going through and who they are. But it’s the measure of a person that people talk more about him outside of what he did being an influential SportsCenter anchor and ESPN host, and about the man Stuart Scott was.

“That’s one of the more vivid memories for me. I had a chance to know the man behind the microphone, behind the TV screen. And those memories will always stay with me in regards to Stuart Scott.”

[ESPN Radio]