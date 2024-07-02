Photo Credit: ESPN Press Room

Longtime ESPN Radio host Freddie Coleman has been integral to the network’s programming for two decades. And on the Freddie and Harry show last week, he recounted what his time at ESPN meant to him.

Coleman got his first big break as a weekday afternoon co-host on FoxSportsRadio 980-AM in Albany, N.Y. He spent two years at Fox before joining ESPN, where he has been since 2004.

During his time at ESPN, Coleman has served on several different radio shows, including the Freddie and Fitzsimmons afternoon drive show alongside Ian Fitzsimmons from 2016 to 2023, prime-time program GameNight until 2013, and even his own show, the Freddie Coleman Show. Coleman has also been a guest occasionally on ESPN’s First Take.

Coleman currently works alongside Harry Douglas on the Freddie and Harry show, where Douglas gifted him a trophy live on-air this past Wednesday. Upon receiving the trophy, Coleman began to discuss his time at the network and how he has been “blessed” to have spent 20 years at the company.

“For those who don’t know, this is a great job where you get gifts when you’ve worked here for over a minute,” said Coleman. “You get gifts, and I got the Lion King, I got Simba. I didn’t think I’d last 20 seconds here at ESPN Radio. The fact that I’ve been here 20 years… Nobody has to tell me how blessed of a person that I am to be a part of this wonderful company. So thank you guys!”

Big congratulations again to @ColemanESPN. Blessing the airwaves on @ESPNRadio for 20 years! The 🐐 pic.twitter.com/pHlw54FXbJ — Freddie and Harry (@FreddieandHD) June 26, 2024

On top of his work at ESPN, Coleman has been affiliated with the National Association of Black Journalists for quite some time, only bolstering his impact on sports media throughout his professional career.

[Freddie and Harry on X]