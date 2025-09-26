Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

On Saturday, ESPN’s College GameDay will head to University Park, Pennsylvania for the highly anticipated Big Ten showdown of undefeated teams between the No. 3 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions and the No. 6 ranked Oregon Ducks. And in addition to the regular cast of College GameDay, one Penn State legend with a strong platform in the sports media space will also be in attendance after being named a guest picker on the show.

In a post on X from the ESPN College GameDay account, it was revealed that Fox Sports Radio host LaVar Arrington would be the guest picker for Saturday’s show.

LaVar Arrington is ready for the White Out, ARE YOU?! Pumped to have the Penn State Hall of Fame linebacker as our guest picker on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/aqiMwkKxra — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 25, 2025

Arrington is, of course, best known for his lengthy NFL career, reaching three Pro Bowls over the course of his seven-year NFL career, which was cut short due to a career-altering torn Achilles injury in 2006. But before that, Arrington starred at Penn State for two seasons, being named an All-American in his sophomore season in 1999, which was enough to be selected second overall in the 2000 NFL Draft.

The former Penn State star has also remained a prominent figure in the sports landscape following his NFL playing career, notably diving into a broadcasting career that includes several notable stops, including Comcast SportsNet as a studio analyst for the then-Washington Redskins, a position on the FS1 studio show Speak For Yourself, and his current position as a Fox Sports Radio host on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe alongside Brady Quinn and Jonas Knox.

ESPN has shown to have no issue using media personalities from other networks as guest pickers on College GameDay. Earlier this season, Candace Parker, who serves as a TNT college basketball analyst and will join Amazon Prime Video’s NBA coverage this coming season, was named the guest picker for the Week 3 edition of College GameDay at Tennessee.

Given Arrington’s extensive experience as a broadcaster along with his obvious connection to the Penn State fanbase, he should certainly serve as the perfect choice as a guest picker on College GameDay in what is sure to be an incredibly passionate setting ahead of Penn State’s biggest game of the year to date.