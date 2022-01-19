Former ESPN broadcaster Ron Franklin passed away on Tuesday, according to Mike Barnes. He was 79.

Just got the sad news that my friend Ron Franklin has passed away.

If you’re a sports fan, you knew Ron Franklin and his amazing voice. Incredibly talented and knowledgeable and very nice and gracious. RIP.

Franklin was with ESPN from 1987 to 2011, mainly doing play-by-play for college basketball and college football games. He was ESPN’s primary Big 12 college basketball play-by-play voice for many years alongside Fran Fraschilla, who tweeted on Tuesday night after learning that Franklin passed away:

Just heard the sad news that my ⁦former @espn⁩ colleague, Ron Franklin, has passed away. An amazing broadcasting talent & a good man. Was a part of so many great ⁦@Big12Conference⁩ broadcasts with him. RIP, partner. pic.twitter.com/e2KhP59y8Q — Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) January 19, 2022

Franklin was fired from ESPN in 2011 after making sexist comments to sideline reporter Jeannine Edwards in a production meeting ahead of the Chick-fil-A Bowl. He also drew criticism for a comment made to sideline reporter Holly Rowe during an ESPN college football broadcast in 2005.

Before joining ESPN, Franklin was the play-by-play voice of the Houston Oilers (1977-82) and the Texas Longhorns (1983-88). In his broadcasting career, he also called events such as the French Open and U.S. Olympic Festival.