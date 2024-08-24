Photo by Joshua R. Gateley / ESPN Images

Nick Saban may have attempted to shield Kirk Hebrstreit from blame, but Florida State fans don’t want to hear it. In fact, it seemed impossible to hear anything from the site of College GameDay in Dublin, Ireland, because FSU fans are reportedly booing the ESPN college football analyst anytime he speaks.

Florida State fans’ frosty reception of Herbstreit in Dublin wasn’t just jet lag. It stemmed from frustration with perceived media bias, particularly after last season’s CFP snub. And while the public display of animosity was striking — yet unsurprising — the roots of this tension run deeper.

Fans believed the media narrative focused on FSU’s vulnerability without Jordan Travis more than on their undefeated record. And whether he intended to or not, Herbstreit may have unwittingly become a target for this frustration. Fans perceived him as part of the media machine that overlooked FSU’s achievements whether he directly fueled the negative narrative or not.

There’s no love lost between the two sides — that’s pretty clear.

But across the pond in Dublin, the Seminoles and their fans have made themselves heard, and to say they’re dissatisfied with Herbstreit would be putting it mildly. The boos are expected, but the signs, well, the signs were a bit over-the-top.

Other signs were a bit more tame.

The booing was relentless; Herbstreit was treated like a villain.

And we weren’t joking when we said the booing was intense. Herbstreit was the only target, booed continuously, no matter what he said. Whether it was about SMU, Iowa State, Clemson, or anything in between, Herbstreit drew the ire of the crowd in Ireland.

He must have been prepared for it, given the Seminoles’ fans’ ongoing feud with him that hasn’t stopped since last December. But can you picture the chaos if this game had been played in Tallahassee?

And that type of behavior — and booing — was only encouraged by those like Danny Kanell.

Perhaps they can have a pint and set their differences aside. Maybe Pat McAfee can even translate some apologies on behalf of Herbstreit.