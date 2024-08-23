A Florida State fan trolled Kirk Herbstreit with a clown-face T-shirt on “The Pat McAfee Show” Friday. Photo Credit: ESPN

Florida State fans apparently haven’t forgiven Kirk Herbstreit for comments he made about their football team last season.

Well, at least one fan definitely hasn’t forgiven the ESPN analyst, and he worked hard to get his point across Friday afternoon during a special broadcast of The Pat McAfee Show from Dublin, Ireland.

FSU will play Georgia Tech Saturday in Dublin’s Aer Lingus College Football Classic, so there are plenty of fans from both teams in town. McAfee & Co. were in Dublin for a live show, with football fans visible behind their set.

The Seminoles fan with the grudge wore a T-shirt bearing a clown-nose Herbstreit. The PMS cameras made an obvious attempt to avoid showing the fan and his shirt, but he continued working to get into view, and finally succeeded. As Nick Saban made a point, the fan leaned in behind him and proudly flashed the shirt, pointed at it, held it up, mugged for the camera, etc.

An apparent Florida State fan finally managed to get his Kirk Hebrstreit clown t-shirt on the air during Friday’s episode of ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ in Dublin. pic.twitter.com/4WvVkNjOgY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 23, 2024



The fan got about 25 seconds of air time before the producer had seen enough.

Many FSU fans probably cheered the fan’s effort. Herbstreit angered the Seminoles fan base last year when he said that 13-0 Florida State did not deserve a spot in the College Football Playoff after quarterback Jordan Travis went down with an injury. After the selection committee snubbed the Seminoles, Herbstreit defended the decision.

Of course, many fans have long claimed Herbstreit, and ESPN overall, have a bias toward SEC schools at the expense of other conferences. Still, many other analysts agreed with Herbstreit that the Seminoles weren’t the same team without their star quarterback. It seems a bit … clownish, to single out Herbstreit, almost nine months later, some 3,000 miles away, for a reasonable take shared by many other experts.

