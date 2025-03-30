Photo Credit: Talia Baia via X

Florida Gators guard Bennett Andersen doesn’t get many media interviews, given he has scored only four points all season.

But Andersen has gone viral on social media during the Sweet 16, not because he scored his second field goal of the year in Thursday night’s win against Maryland, but because of his interview with a student radio reporter afterward.

Andersen seemed distracted talking to ESPN Gainesville’s Talia Baia in the locker room. Baia is a student reporter at ESPN 98.1. She is studying journalism and communications at Florida.

“First of all, congrats on your bucket, that was huge,” Baia said. “I just want to know how was the trip here, and how was the energy going into that game?”

“Trip’s been awesome, energy was good,” Andersen said.

Baia asked some good questions, and the 6-foot-2 senior guard’s answers were fine. But after Baia posted the interview on X, fans pointed out an obvious takeaway from the interview — Andersen could not stop smiling at Baia.

Why? You be the judge.

Caught up with Bennett “Buckets” Anderson after the game on what he looks forward to in the Elite 8! “Hopefully these guys take care of business so I can play again, hopefully I can get another bucket” pic.twitter.com/bo31tHqabg — Talia Baia (@talia_baia) March 28, 2025



Fans gave their thoughts on Andersen’s state of mind during the interview.

I think a young man fell in love — RaceSheetsDFS – DubClub | Phill Bennetzen (@RaceSheetsDFS) March 28, 2025

he was looking at her like she was the moon and stars 🤣 — Outchea99 (@wally_huggins) March 29, 2025

He looks like the kid in high school trying to talk to the hottest,most popular chick in school …

Great moments — RealNeil (@RealNeil1793093) March 28, 2025

That interview meant waaaaay more than the bucket.

He won’t sleep for a month after that interview — lookout4KC (@lookout4kc) March 29, 2025

Andersen led his intramural basketball team to the campus championship at Florida while working his first three years as Gators team manager. He even has a great nickname, “Buckets.” The team went wild when he scored Thursday.

Bennett Andersen led his intramural basketball team to three campus championships while serving as Florida’s team manager. Then, he made the Gators’ roster as a walk-on. In UF’s Sweet 16 win, Andersen subbed in and hit his second shot of the season.pic.twitter.com/m27g4ZNSuA — Front Office Sports (@FOS) March 28, 2025



Now, Andersen just needs to work on not getting so distracted during interviews.