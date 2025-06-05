Credit: ESPN

As the launch of ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer streaming service approaches, the Worldwide Leader in Sports has officially begun to promote the product.

On Thursday, ESPN released the first teaser trailer for its DTC offering, which will merely be called “ESPN.” The minute-long teaser doesn’t include a look at the actual platform, but does position it as the next major evolution in the Disney-owned network’s history.

The trailer begins on Sept. 7, 1979 with a throwback to ESPN’s very first broadcast.

“If you’re a fan… what you’ll see in the next minutes, hours, and days to follow may convince you you’ve gone to sports heaven,” anchor Lee Leonard could be heard saying on the first-ever SportsCenter broadcast.

The trailer continues with a fast-paced montage, alternating shots of onlooking fans, star athletes, and ESPN personalities over the years as Leonard’s first intro continues. The teaser concludes with Stuart Scott’s trademark “booyah,” followed the familiar ESPN jingle in the form of a smartphone push alert, seemingly signaling the network’s future in the digital space.

“Fall 2025: The next era begins,” the text reads.

“ESPN has been at the center of sports culture for more than four decades – delivering the moments and emotions that connect generations of fans,” ESPN EVP of Creative Studio and Marketing Tina Thorton said in a statement. “As we gear up for this next era with our direct-to-consumer offering this fall, we can’t wait to deliver even more unforgettable moments, more heart and more ways to feel what it means to be a sports fan.”

While a release date has yet to be announced beyond “Fall 2025,” the emphasis on ESPN’s very first broadcast could create some convenient symmetry should the product be ready by Sept. 7. As for other details, we also know that it will initially be priced at $29.99 monthly, with a Disney+ and Hulu bundle costing the same at launch before jumping to $35.99.

As for the teaser itself, it’s not surprising to see ESPN lean so heavily into how its DTC offering will fit into its own history. And one would imagine that we’ll certainly be seeing no shortage of promotion on ESPN’s airwaves and elsewhere as the launch continues to near.