How are we supposed to talk about Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson?

On the one hand, the North Carolina football head coach and former Bridgewater State University cheerleader’s private life is just that. On the other, if the 24-year-old Hudson is going to publicly post pictures of the 72-year-old Belichick propelling her into the air using his legs while laying on his back while at the beach, what are we supposed to do? Just ignore it?

First Take opted not to, with ESPN’s morning debate show spending a part of Monday morning’s episode discussing Belichick and Hudson’s viral photoshoot. And the segment went… well, basically how you would have expected it to, quickly devolving into jokes, laughter and PED allegations.

“That’s like ‘airplane.’ That’s like a game you do with a little kid where they balance on your legs,” host Molly Qerim said, echoing the same observation Mina Kimes had previously shared. “Why are you acting like that takes a lot of strength, to lay on your back with your legs up?”

“Molly, he’s 73!” Stephen Smith shouted, adding a year to Belichick’s actual current age. “What is wrong with Molly?”

“He’s on them Shannon Sharpe products,” Shannon Sharpe chimed in. “I’m taking applications. You’re gonna see me in about three months, Molly, y’all gonna be saying the same thing.

“Whatever he on, keep taking it,” Smith said. “He on something.”

Stephen A. Smith on Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's beach photo shoot: "Whatever he's on, keep taking it. He's on something… I'm not mad at him at all. I want to know what it is." Shannon Sharpe: "At 73, if you see me with my legs up like that, call the paramedics."

The segment continued from there, with Qerim repeatedly expressing that she wasn’t impressed by the eight-time Super Bowl champion’s physical feat, while Smith, Sharpe and Jason McCourty — who previously played for Belichick with the New England Patriots — disagreed. More than anything, the quartet seemed to be laughing at the shocking nature of Belichick taking part in such a photoshoot with Hudson, who reportedly has at least some level of influence within the Tar Heels program.

“At 73, if you see me with my legs up like that, call the paramedics,” Sharpe said. “I’m not in good shape.”