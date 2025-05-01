Photo Credit: ESPN

Stephen A. Smith has a list of passions that appears to be ever-expanding, most recently being rumored to even potentially having an interest in trying his hand in politics. But on Monday, Smith returned to his original unique media venture, his on again, off again, role on the hit drama General Hospital.

Smith has long been a fan of General Hospital, discussing the show extensively in the early days of his tenure at ESPN. In 2007, Smith received his first chance to star on the show in a cameo. But he would later get a chance to serve in a more permanent role on the show.

In 2016, Smith returned to the show as a character named Brick, who works in surveillance for the Corinthos family. While he is far from a main character, he has made numerous appearances in this role, which have became more regular ever since 2020, with his most recent coming in April of 2024.

That is, until Smith reappeared on the April 28 episode of the ABC soap opera, killing an assassin — who was posed as a nurse attempting to kill his boss — in self-defense.

WATCH: Sonny’s life hangs in the balance as an assassin makes her move… and gives the coffee importer a glimpse at the other side. #GH pic.twitter.com/cmsDy7nhGb — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 29, 2025

Smith’s appearance was shown in its entirety on Wednesday’s edition of First Take, which his castmates Ryan Clark, Louis Riddick, and Chris Russo all got a kick out of.

“How many times did you rehearse that?” asked Riddick.

“None. First take baby. I remember my lines,” replied Smith.

“But why did you hit the nurse with the ‘I need to see some I.D.?'” asked Ryan Clark.

“That’s right. She was pretending to be a nurse trying to kill my boss. I had to take her out,” replied Smith. “I was tipped off because we found somebody in the closet. We knew it wasn’t a nurse but we just had to make sure.”

It turns out, this isn’t the last that we will see of Smith on scripted television programming either. He would further share that he is actually set to serve in a role on NBC’s Law and Order on May 8. This revelation led to Ryan Clark speaking quite highly of everything that Smith has going on.

“This dude, bro,” said Clark. “Acting, First Take, producing. He’s gonna be our next president. A lot going on.”

“I expect your vote,” joked Smith.

Smith’s media enterprise certainly seems to be full steam ahead despite some of the recent controversies he has found himself involved in with LeBron James. And while his first love may always be sports, he sure isn’t afraid to get outside of his comfort zone.