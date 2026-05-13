Credit: ESPN

Unsurprisingly, First Take had a banner day in the viewership department last Friday for Skip Bayless’ return to the ESPN morning program.

Bayless, who returned to debate longtime foil Stephen A. Smith on ESPN for the first time in 10 years, led to a 44% jump in viewership compared to the comparable episode last year, according to a report by Michael McCarthy in Front Office Sports. First Take averaged 647,000 viewers on Friday, which also marks a 24% increase from the show’s average viewership in 2026.

There was no question that Bayless’ return would lead to a spike in viewership, the only question would be how much. An increase of 44% year-over-year certainly shows there was outsized interest for the reunion.

Now, the question is whether or not ESPN will try and replicate the success down the line. If Bayless proves to be a consistent ratings draw, there could be a contributor role waiting for him on First Take similar to that of Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo’s recurring Wednesday appearances.

Per McCarthy, ESPN would not comment on any possible recurring role for Bayless. The reunion show itself was controversial enough given Bayless’ recent sexual misconduct allegations; embracing the former FS1 host as a First Take regular could potentially invite more scrutiny.

But now, the seal has officially been broken, and reaction to Bayless’ return was met with more curiosity than criticism.

If Bayless does continue to make appearances on First Take, there could be more attention given to a possible return from Shannon Sharpe. The former First Take regular was removed from the show last year after facing sexual assault allegations. However, Smith has publicly endorsed his return in recent months. No doubt, Sharpe could prove to boost ratings in a similar fashion to Bayless. For now, Sharpe’s return is “not under consideration,” per a source familiar with the matter.