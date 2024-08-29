Photo Credit: ESPN PR on YouTube

ESPN’s First Take has made it a point each of the last three years to host numerous live on-site shows from HBCU programs. And on Wednesday, the network announced that the show will again be heading to HBCU schools for three separate shows in the near future.

Last October, First Take held separate live shows at both Winston-Salem State University, the alma mater of Stephen A. Smith, and Savannah State University, the alma mater of Shannon Sharpe.

Neither school will be an on-site location for First Take this fall. But three others are set to do so. In a press release, ESPN revealed that the first of these three shows will come at Howard University on September 20th, one day ahead of the fourth annual “Battle for the Real HU” game against Hampton University.

On October 11th, the First Take crew will then head to Tennessee State University, where they will be joined by former NFL star and current Tennessee State head coach Eddie George.

Finally, the show will conclude its HBCU schedule this fall at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia on November 8th, just days before a matchup between Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University.

The press release did not mention any upcoming editions of First Take on HBCU Week this year, which is the second week of September.

Regardless, both Smith and Sharpe will seemingly be full of energy for all three of these shows. Both have previously raved about the live shows at HBCU programs in the past, with Stephen A., in particular, predicting ahead of his return to his alma mater last year that the show would be “some of the greatest moments” of his career.

