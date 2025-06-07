Photo Credit: ESPN/YouTube.

ESPN’s Get Up and First Take, as well as ESPN Radio’s UnSportsmanLike, will soon be switching studios.

In a post on X, ESPN announced that the three shows will all move to New York City’s 7 Hudson Square in June. Get Up will be the first show to move into the new studio, doing so on Monday, June 9. First Take and UnSportsmanLike will make the move two weeks later, on Monday, June 23.

ESPN discussed the move more in a press release.

“The move marks a new chapter for all shows, which have called ESPN’s Seaport Studios home since the studios opened in Spring 2018. Or in UnSportsmanLike’s case, since the show began in September 2023,” John R. Manzo wrote in the release.

“7 Hudson Square, ESPN’s new New York headquarters, offers cutting-edge production capabilities, upgraded technology designed to support dynamic live programming, and creates synergies across The Walt Disney Company…Located in the Hudson Square area just west of SoHo, 7 Hudson Square is a modern media hub designed to foster creativity and collaboration across ESPN and The Walt Disney Company’s New York-based teams. It is also home to shows LIVE with Kelly and Mark, The View, Tamron Hall, ABC News, and more.”