ESPN’s First Take has steadily increased amplifying the importance of HBCU football programs by hosting live shows from the prestigious universities on a yearly basis. And that is set to be the case again for the 2025 college football season.

First Take has held an HBCU Tour dating back to 2019. But each of the last two years, the network has made significant efforts to highlight these programs, hosting two editions of First Take from HBCU campuses in 2023, and three shows in 2024.

In a press release on Monday, ESPN released its upcoming HBCU schedule for First Take, announcing that there will be four live shows from HBCU Universities throughout the 2025 college football season.

The first of which is set to come later in the month, on August 28, from Norfolk State University ahead of Michael Vick’s coaching debut against Towson University.

The next live show will then come on October 24 for the “Amazon Magic City Classic” in Birmingham, Alabama between Alabama A&M versus Alabama St.

Five days after that, First Take will air from Delaware State ahead of their matchup against Norfolk State on October 30. Interestingly, this game will be a battle of two programs coached by former NFL teammates, DeSean Jackson for Delaware State and Michael Vick for Norfolk State.

The finale of First Take’s HBCU Tour in 2025 will then come on November 20 from Bethune-Cookman University ahead of their matchup against Florida A&M on November 22.

Stephen A. Smith’s alma-mater, Winston-Salem State, will not be highlighted on First Take this year. But given his background as a former HBCU student and a current HBCU Week Ambassador, it makes sense why Smith finds such joy in bringing a focus to HBCU football. Notably, he has called previous live shows from HBCU’s “some of the greatest moments of his career”.