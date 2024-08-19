Credit: Robert Griffin III on Twitter

ESPN made a surprising move last week when they decided to let go of analyst Robert Griffin III due to budget cuts. There was zero anticipation for any kind of potential cuts at the network and parent company Disney coincidentally announced the historic news that their streaming business is profitable for the first time ever.

Griffin has constantly been a fan favorite and his upward mobility within the network over the years would’ve had viewers believe there was nothing but great things to come within the worldwide leader for the former NFL quarterback. Unfortunately, this isn’t the case and ESPN is making a big mistake.

Very few analysts and broadcasters understand the world of social media better than Griffin. When a high school football player went viral for his name, Noah Knigga, Griffin didn’t hesitate to capture the moment in a comedic way. He interviewed Knigga’s family, learned the correct way to pronounce the athlete’s last name and had a hilarious reaction to discovering Knigga played basketball as well.

Griffin’s natural instinct to respond to uncomfortable situations in a comedic way is what separates him from the pack. He’s not afraid to lean in. Whenever something happens in pop culture or sports, Griffin weighs in and participates in trending topics. His page either amplifies good news that is going viral or provides the perspective of a former athlete who has experienced the highs and lows of being on the grand stage.

ESPN’s own social team has recognized his power on various platforms and has amplified him particularly on Instagram and Twitter various times. Griffin boasts 2.2 million Twitter followers and over 700,000 followers on Instagram of his own. It is weird to see ESPN be willing to let go of that type of social influence so easily.

Robert Griffin III seems like a fun human being to be around based on what he’s unafraid to say on the mic. When describing Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. back in college, Griffin said the future first round pick portrayed “Big Penix energy.” He’s also made reference to situations that have gone viral online such as Zach Wilson’s rumored relationship and broken the fourth wall that exists between sports Twitter and sports television.

It distinguishes the broadcasts he’s on because it makes viewers feel like they’re a part of an inside joke, it gives ESPN social media relevance and gives broadcasts a sense of levity. America needs a laugh and Griffin didn’t hesitate to give the country a collective break from reality whenever he was on air.

There was a humanity to his broadcasting style. He helped turn around Monday Night Countdown and kept viewers on the edge of their seats wondering what he was going to say to make Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears chuckle in bewilderment. He was never ashamed to bring up cultural references on the pregame show, an ESPN tradition that emanates from one of the network’s most legendary and respected anchors in Stuart Scott. His presentation of the “Himmy Awards” alongside colleagues brought the barber shop to television.

We even fell in love with his family after he discovered his wife Grete was in labor while broadcasting a College Football Playoff game. It’s a viral moment that always find its way back circulating onto timelines and will for years to come.

In order to stick to its principle as the Worldwide Leader, the network has made some critical decisions as of late. They re-signed their deal to televise NBA games at a more expensive price. They signed NFL legend and podcast superstar Jason Kelce, who has a lot of cultural relevance in his own right, to a deal as analyst taking over Griffin’s spot. They’ve even re-signed deals with the NCAA and WNBA that will keep the network as a mainstay in women’s basketball for years to come. All of these decisions make sense and unfortunately given the ad market we’re in and the constant change in technology, there are costs that come with these decisions. But I refuse to believe there wasn’t any room to keep Griffin on in some capacity.

As a member of ESPN’s stable, he’s been at the helm of major college football games together with Mark Jones. He’s been a part of playoff alt-casts. He’s made frequent appearances on all of the network’s major tentpoles such as Get Up and SportsCenter. He’s even been a major reason for the re-energized version of Monday Night Countdown that exists today. The pregame show increased its viewership among women and younger viewers according to the network and produced clips that went viral on social media such as the times Griffin belly flopped in Jacksonville with a suit on or raced a hawk on live television.

We take back everything negative we’ve ever said about pregame shows pic.twitter.com/JK6eiZINp7 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 12, 2022

In order to stand out in today’s ecosystem, networks need personalities on their platforms that give them edge, humor and personality. Griffin’s edge isn’t forced, it brings younger viewers in to traditional broadcasts they may not be inclined to watch and it makes America smile. What more could ESPN ask for?

If Robert Griffin III doesn’t have a non-compete clause in his departure terms, here’s hoping Fox or another network picks him up before football season begins. No matter what happens, it’s great to know he still has a voice on social media and on his Wave Sports and Entertainment podcast that is expected to continue on. Best of luck and thanks for the memories, RG3.