ESPNNFLBy Matt Clapp on

Peyton and Eli Manning are doing their first Monday Night Football alternate broadcast on ESPN2/ESPN+ for Monday’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders, with Charles Barkley, Ray Lewis, Travis Kelce, and Russell Wilson guests on the broadcast.

And while Lewis was a guest in the second quarter, a fire alarm went off on the broadcast. It seemingly happened at Eli’s place, with Peyton saying, “Eli, what’d you do?”

There was also this moment in the third quarter, in which Kelce said “shit” on live television and quickly apologized.

And here’s Peyton that saying that he likes his running backs “angry” after an impressive touchdown run by the Raiders’ Josh Jacobs in the fourth quarter:

When the Raiders were in a hurry-up offense and looked to spike the ball, Peyton, Eli, and Wilson didn’t like how the team handled it.

It’s been an entertaining broadcast that has featured great “X’s and O’s” in addition to some comedy. Here’s Peyton breaking down a Raiders touchdown in the fourth quarter:

This is the first of 10 ManningCasts this season (and it will continue over the next three seasons), and ESPN has to be happy with how it’s gone so far- assuming fire alarms won’t be a regular part of the broadcast.

Update: Here are a few more entertaining moments from the broadcast in a crazy game that the Raiders won 33-27 in overtime.

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor at The Comeback. He attended Colorado State University, wishes he was Saved by the Bell's Zack Morris, and idolizes Larry David. And loves pizza and dogs because obviously.

He can be followed on Twitter at @Matt2Clapp (also @TheBlogfines for Cubs/MLB tweets and @DaBearNecess for Bears/NFL tweets), and can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Matt Clapp