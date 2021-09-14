Peyton and Eli Manning are doing their first Monday Night Football alternate broadcast on ESPN2/ESPN+ for Monday’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders, with Charles Barkley, Ray Lewis, Travis Kelce, and Russell Wilson guests on the broadcast.

And while Lewis was a guest in the second quarter, a fire alarm went off on the broadcast. It seemingly happened at Eli’s place, with Peyton saying, “Eli, what’d you do?”

Here's a fire alarm going off during the ESPN MNF broadcast with Peyton and Eli Manning. ? pic.twitter.com/nwdDt1iZc9 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 14, 2021

FIRE ALARM ON MONDAY NIGHT MANNING ????? — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 14, 2021

Retweet if you thought the fire alarm was going off in your house watching Peyton, Eli and Ray Lewis on @espn MNF

We did. — Tom Crean (@TomCrean) September 14, 2021

There was also this moment in the third quarter, in which Kelce said “shit” on live television and quickly apologized.

Travis Kelce on the ESPN2 MNF broadcast with Peyton and Eli Manning: "I’ll look at Pat and give him the eyes like, yeah I’m about to make some shit up right here." ?? pic.twitter.com/thAXlZMupP — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 14, 2021

And here’s Peyton that saying that he likes his running backs “angry” after an impressive touchdown run by the Raiders’ Josh Jacobs in the fourth quarter:

Josh Jacobs with his second TD run of the night, and the Raiders tie it up 17-17! Peyton Manning: "That looked like an angry back right there. That's what I like; I like my running back angry." pic.twitter.com/0xDnjvjdYv — The Comeback (@thecomeback) September 14, 2021

When the Raiders were in a hurry-up offense and looked to spike the ball, Peyton, Eli, and Wilson didn’t like how the team handled it.

Peyton Manning: "Don't throw it to the ref! They can't catch!"?? pic.twitter.com/RG9mQMVAqI — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 14, 2021

It’s been an entertaining broadcast that has featured great “X’s and O’s” in addition to some comedy. Here’s Peyton breaking down a Raiders touchdown in the fourth quarter:

Derek Carr to Darren Waller for the Raiders TD, and it's 24-24! Here's Peyton Manning breaking it down. ? pic.twitter.com/SxlWiPAjte — The Comeback (@thecomeback) September 14, 2021

This is the first of 10 ManningCasts this season (and it will continue over the next three seasons), and ESPN has to be happy with how it’s gone so far- assuming fire alarms won’t be a regular part of the broadcast.

Update: Here are a few more entertaining moments from the broadcast in a crazy game that the Raiders won 33-27 in overtime.

Bryan Edwards with what was initially ruled the game-winning touchdown for the Raiders, but review showed it was inside the 1. Here's the play with the Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, and Russell Wilson reaction. pic.twitter.com/PUM5yFqYsh — The Comeback (@thecomeback) September 14, 2021

The Raiders went from thinking they won the game, to being inside the 1-yard line, to throwing an interception. ? pic.twitter.com/Jb6RMWJxdE — The Comeback (@thecomeback) September 14, 2021