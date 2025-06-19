Credit: ACC Network

Just about one month after ACC Network veteran Mark Packer announced his retirement, his final day at the network is now confirmed.

Packer announced on social media Wednesday evening that Thursday will mark the last edition of ACC PM to emanate from his iconic basement studio. It’s likely that future editions of the network’s flagship show will be shot from ACC Network’s Charlotte, North Carolina headquarters.

Thursday will mark the last “ACC PM” from the basement. One more show, 4-5p ET @accnetwork. Thank you for watching, listening and all of your support during this truly remarkable journey. Cheers. 🥃 — Mark Packer (@MarkPacker) June 19, 2025

“Thank you for watching, listening and all of your support during this truly remarkable journey,” Packer wrote in an X post.

Packer has been the face of ACC Network since the channel’s launch in 2019. For three years, he hosted Packer and Durham alongside Wes Durham from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET, before ACC Network opted to move its flagship show to the afternoons, rebranding it ACC PM. Packer would go on to co-host that show with Taylor Tannebaum.

Thursday will truly mark the end of an era on ACC Network. Not only has Packer been a pillar for the channel since its launch, but he’s been a fixture of ACC coverage for decades. The son of legendary broadcaster Billy Packer, Mark became a popular radio host in Charlotte hosting PrimeTime with the Packman on WFNZ.

Outside the studio, Packer has proven himself a strong play-by-play commentator for ACC sporting events as well.

ACC Network will undoubtedly take on a much different look and feel after Packer’s final show on Thursday.