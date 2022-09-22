On Thursday, ESPN announced a new multi-year extension for Field Yates.

Yates will continue to host ESPN’s Fantasy Football Now and the Fantasy Focus Football Podcast, along with contributing content to ESPN.com, ESPN+, and other ESPN programming.

His new contract comes two months after Matthew Berry, ESPN’s long-time fantasy sports guru, announced he was leaving the company. Berry landed at NBC Sports, and has already been an integral part of the company’s NFL, fantasy, and sports betting coverage.

After losing Berry, I feel like keeping Yates was necessary for ESPN. If he also left, the company’s on-air fantasy coverage would have needed a drastic overhaul. With Yates sticking around, that ensures some continuity with ESPN’s coverage this NFL season.

[ESPN, image via YouTube]