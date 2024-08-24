Photo Credit: NFL on ESPN on YouTube.

While fantasy football can result in tremendous hits to one’s pride and ego, it’s generally not regarded as a dangerous activity. For ESPN’s Field Yates, it’s a different story.

Yates recently ended up in the hospital while partaking in an activity related to the upcoming season.

His colleague at ESPN, Adam Schefter, shared the details on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday night. Schefter also included pictures.

“Breaking – @fieldyates shoulder,” Schefter wrote. “While engaging in an activity to determine the draft order in his fantasy football league at @espnfantasy Ultimate Draft Weekend in the Bahamas, Yates dislocated his shoulder, per sources. The injury resulted in a brief hospitalization, but Yates now has been discharged, and is aiming to be ready for opening day”

Yates replied, going into slightly more detail and promising even more information on the Monday, Aug. 26 episode of Fantasy Focus.

“Worst pain of my life,” Yates said. “However, many on the beach were calling me the Lawrence Taylor of beach football Most importantly: @Stephania_ESPN is a hero Full story coming on @fantasyfocus on Monday at 10 AM EST.”

We can only hope the full story lives up to the hype. If it does, Yates can take comfort in the fact that the pain, even the worst pain of his life, will eventually subside, he’ll have a great story to tell forever.

