Monday’s Rose Bowl matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and the Alabama Crimson Tide on ESPN featured two separate broadcasts, a traditional broadcast and a Field Pass broadcast. The broadcasts had two entirely different energies, creating a divide between fans watching at home on which was the better product.

The traditional broadcast consisted of ESPN’s ‘A-Team’ in the booth with Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit on the call along with Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge as sideline reporters.

Meanwhile, the Field Pass broadcast was made up of the crew of The Pat McAfee Show which included Pat McAfee, AJ Hawk, Darius Butler, Anthony DiGuilio, Connor Campbell, and Ty Schmit.

As you would expect if you have ever seen The Pat McAfee Show, the broadcast had a far more conversational feel in comparison to the traditional broadcast.

And of course, there were some interesting calls from the cast on the biggest plays of the game.

“And look at that. BIG. GAPING. HOLE,” said McAfee while breaking down a touchdown run from Alabama running back Jase McClellan. “And then Jase (McClellan) shakes the safety out of his shoes.”

The clear difference between the two broadcasts was evident throughout, and perhaps even more amplified when you compare the final call of the game from each.

On the main broadcast, Chris Fowler breaks down the play, a game-winning Michigan stop on fourth down in overtime, as it happens. He then stops talking briefly and lets viewers take in the atmosphere of the stadium as the Michigan players celebrated on the field.

Meanwhile, Pat McAfee calls the final play and continues to talk the entire time for nearly a minute while the players storm the field.

Some fans preferred the Field Pass broadcast, citing McAfee’s polarizing personality as to why they preferred this over Fowler and Herbstreit.

Others preferred the main broadcast instead, appreciating a more seasoned approach from Herbstreit and Fowler.

The game on the field was also a highly competitive and entertaining one, which certainly helped both broadcasts shine at certain moments.

