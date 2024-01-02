Photo Credit: ESPN2

Monday’s Rose Bowl matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and the Alabama Crimson Tide on ESPN featured two separate broadcasts, a traditional broadcast and a Field Pass broadcast. The broadcasts had two entirely different energies, creating a divide between fans watching at home on which was the better product.

The traditional broadcast consisted of ESPN’s ‘A-Team’ in the booth with Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit on the call along with Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge as sideline reporters.

Meanwhile, the Field Pass broadcast was made up of the crew of The Pat McAfee Show which included Pat McAfee, AJ Hawk, Darius Butler, Anthony DiGuilio, Connor Campbell, and Ty Schmit.

As you would expect if you have ever seen The Pat McAfee Show, the broadcast had a far more conversational feel in comparison to the traditional broadcast.

And of course, there were some interesting calls from the cast on the biggest plays of the game.

“And look at that. BIG. GAPING. HOLE,” said McAfee while breaking down a touchdown run from Alabama running back Jase McClellan. “And then Jase (McClellan) shakes the safety out of his shoes.”

"BIG. GAPING. HOLE." – The Field Pass with Pat McAfee Rose Bowl broadcast. #CFP pic.twitter.com/tphIQzLROX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 1, 2024

The clear difference between the two broadcasts was evident throughout, and perhaps even more amplified when you compare the final call of the game from each.

On the main broadcast, Chris Fowler breaks down the play, a game-winning Michigan stop on fourth down in overtime, as it happens. He then stops talking briefly and lets viewers take in the atmosphere of the stadium as the Michigan players celebrated on the field.

" It's Williams in motion. Low snap. MILROE STOPPED. MICHIGAN MAKES A STAND AND COMES UP WITH A MILESTONE PLAYOFF VICTORY." Chris Fowler on the call for the Final play of the Rose Bowl. Michigan beats Alabama 27-20 in overtime. pic.twitter.com/NFjkAGZKiT — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 2, 2024

Meanwhile, Pat McAfee calls the final play and continues to talk the entire time for nearly a minute while the players storm the field.

And here’s the Pat McAfee call of Michigan’s Rose Bowl-sealing goal-line stop to beat Alabama in OT. #CFP 🏈🎙️ pic.twitter.com/EjtqGcZMXB — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 2, 2024

Some fans preferred the Field Pass broadcast, citing McAfee’s polarizing personality as to why they preferred this over Fowler and Herbstreit.

The Field Pass with Pat McAfee Rose Bowl broadcast is much better than the traditional broadcast. — Nate Weiser (@nweiser09) January 2, 2024

If you’re not watching Pat McAfee’s #RoseBowl Field Pass, you are missing out. — RedChick BlueState (@RCBlueState) January 1, 2024

The Pat McAfee Rose Bowl coverage is actually my favorite thing that ESPN has ever done. @PatMcAfeeShow @espn — Kayla Thompson (@kmthomp29) January 1, 2024

Others preferred the main broadcast instead, appreciating a more seasoned approach from Herbstreit and Fowler.

Rose Bowl watchers: quick reminder, despite him being from Pittsburgh, we (Pittsburgh) do not claim Pat McAfee. — ??la (@laur2137) January 1, 2024

Things I would rather do than listen to Pat McAfee call this Rose Bowl game: absolutely everything. — Brian Stultz (@brianjstultz) January 1, 2024

Keith Jackson would roll over in his grave if he knew Pat McAfee was part of a Rose Bowl broadcast — Todd Miller (@PlayByPlayGuy1) January 1, 2024

The game on the field was also a highly competitive and entertaining one, which certainly helped both broadcasts shine at certain moments.

