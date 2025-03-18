Caitlin Clark Photo Credit: ESPN
College BasketballESPNBy Arthur Weinstein on

ESPN posted a YouTube video Sunday headlined with a question: “Is Caitlin Clark The Greatest Of All Time In College Basketball?”

The video, running just under 11 minutes, found that Clark is not the greatest women’s college player of all time. In fact, the video determined Clark is not even in the top five all time.

How could this happen? How could the sport’s all-time leading scorer, a two-time player of the year, not be one of the five best players in women’s college history? Plenty of fans were asking that same question about the video. By Monday, the video had drawn almost 650 comments, the vast majority blasting ESPN for not only snubbing Clark but for using a “clickbait” headline.

Sam Ravech, Ari Chambers and Alexa Philippou tackled the Clark question, and they agreed she was great, her failure to win a championship kept her out of their top five.

“Love Caitlin, love how she has transcended the game … But in the open, we said ‘What makes a top-five player? Winning,'” Chambers said. “The only thing, the only strike against Caitlin Clark, is that she has not won a national championship.”

“And that is the only thing that you can put against her, because the way that she has dominated the record books when she was at Iowa was something you could not duplicate,” Chambers said. She later added, “But how can you be a top-five player if you have not won a title?”

The three settled on an all-time top five led by Breanna Stewart, followed by Candace Parker, Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore and Cheryl Miller.

All great players, but Clark seemed like a glaring omission to many fans.

Ravech, Chambers and Philippou aren’t the first to make the argument that to be truly great, a player must win a championship. But Clark left behind such a legacy at Iowa, as the sport’s all-time leading scorer and a two-time Naismith Player of the Year. Chambers even admitted she “transcended the game.” That list somehow feels incomplete without her.

About Arthur Weinstein

Arthur spends his free time traveling around the U.S. to sporting events, state and national parks, and in search of great restaurants off the beaten path.

View all posts by Arthur Weinstein