Many fans ridiculed ESPN for a social media graphic comparing Bronny James and Victor Wembanyama. Photo Credit: ESPN

NBA star Victor Wembanyama and Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James don’t seem to have anything in common on the court.

Wembanyama stands 7-foot-4 and has been hailed as a generational talent. Bronny James is 6-foot-2 and will be trying to make an impression in the NBA G League.

So while it might seem they have nothing in common, an ESPN graphic on Instagram Saturday pointed out this amazing fact: Both players weigh 210 pounds.

That’s right, both of them tip the scales at 210.

Wait, you’re not impressed by that fact? Neither were many fans who ridiculed the post for pointing out such a trivial and not-so-amazing fact.

The post’s caption helpfully noted, “Bronny and Wemby are listed at the same weight despite Wemby being over a foot taller.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter)



Many fans weighed in to share their opinion.

“Please don’t put them in the same sentence. NOT in any way, shape, form, or fashion,” one fan responded to the post.

Other responses were equally brutal.

“Why is this a post?”

“You can’t tell me there isn’t an agenda with the media. Like bruh we get it.”

“The talent is light years difference, add that in there too!”

“One is an NBA talent and one is not.”

“That’s crazy cause I’m 5’8 225.”

In all fairness, the post didn’t seem bad enough to justify the intense backlash. But some NBA fans seem to already be weary of the media attention James has received. It’s a lot of scrutiny for a player to handle — no matter how much he weighs.

[TotalProSports.com]