Lee Corso tattoo

Lee Corso is one of the most beloved sports broadcasters, ever. Fans love him, even the ones who gently suggest maybe it’s time for the 88-year-old former head coach to step down from ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ to enjoy retirement.

But why should Corso retire? He’s still having too much fun every college football Saturday. Usually, Corso is the one providing the entertainment with his college mascot headgear drama, but he got upstaged by a fan during Saturday’s show.

CGD traveled to Harrisonburg, Virginia, for the game between James Madison and Appalachian State. One Dukes fan wanted to show his appreciation and love for Corso, and he did that by getting Corso’s autograph tattooed on his leg.

Live. On ‘College GameDay.’

Corso stood by to offer emotional support. It is the polite thing to do, really, when someone gets your signature permanently inked on their body.

In 30 years of College GameDay road shows, this is probably the first time someone got a Lee Corso autograph tattooed on their leg. pic.twitter.com/IamZBGZklb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 18, 2023

“I’m honored to get Coach Corso’s autograph tattooed on my leg,” the fan said. “I’ve been a longtime admirer of Coach Corso and I adore Coach Corso.”

How did Corso feel about the gesture?

“I’ve arrived!”he joked.

The tattoo also says “Go Dukes!”

Fans thought the leg tattoo moment was the craziest thing they’d seen in ages on CGD.

Someone’s getting a Lee Corso signature tattooed on him on GameDay today, this is the best sport pic.twitter.com/SuI1OmmhRz — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 18, 2023

I would never get a tattoo. But it had Lee Corso’s autograph, I’d do it in a heartbeat. Probably get it on my arm. — Owen (@Alakazam_428) November 18, 2023



[Photo Credit: ESPN, Reddit]