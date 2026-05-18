Credit: Fabricio Oberto (@obricio7 on Instagram)

Fabricio Oberto is staying at ESPN Deportes.

ESPN announced this week that Oberto has signed a multi-year contract extension, continuing as one of the network’s lead Spanish-language voices for NBA coverage across ESPN Deportes in the United States and ESPN in Latin America. He will remain a game analyst throughout the regular season, playoffs, and NBA Finals, while also contributing regularly to studio programming, including NBA Esta Noche.

“Fabricio brings credibility, experience, and a strong connection with NBA fans across the U.S. and Latin America,” said Rodolfo Martinez, senior vice president of international and ESPN Deportes production. “His perspective as NBA champion and Olympic gold medalist continues to elevate our coverage, and we’re pleased he will remain a key part of our Spanish-language presentation.”

Oberto was a key member of Argentina’s “Golden Generation,” helping lead the national team to a gold medal at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens and a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Games. A native of Las Varillas, Argentina, he played professionally in Argentina, Spain, and Greece before reaching the NBA, where he spent parts of six seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, winning an NBA championship alongside Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili in 2007. He was inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame in 2019.

The extension comes as ESPN has been actively investing in its Spanish-language talent. Samantha Rivera joined ESPN Deportes and SportsCenter last week on a multiyear deal as a bilingual host, contributing to both English- and Spanish-language programming across ESPN’s biggest sports moments. Rivera previously covered the Florida Panthers, Miami Heat, Inter Miami, and Miami Hurricanes in both languages at CBS Miami.

“I am very proud to continue being part of ESPN and such a talented, professional team,” Oberto said. “I look forward to continuing this journey, accompanying NBA fans and being part of ESPN’s coverage in the coming seasons.”