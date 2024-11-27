Credit: ESPN PR

ESPN is celebrating Feast Week by extending a bunch of talent contracts.

The network announced multi-year extensions for two college basketball analysts on Tuesday. First up is former St. John’s head coach and longtime ESPN college hoops studio and game analyst Fran Fraschilla. He’ll be in Las Vegas this week calling the Terry’s Chocolate Vegas Showdown featuring the Duke Blue Devils and Kansas Jayhawks.

ESPN has re-signed veteran college basketball game analyst @franfraschilla to a multi-year extension Fraschilla will be on the call for Tuesday’s @TheLVShowdown featuring No. 1 Kansas/No. 11 Duke & Furman/Seattle pic.twitter.com/X0fYDvOXzL — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) November 26, 2024

Next to receive an extension is former UCLA Bruin Sean Farnham. Farnham started his college hoops broadcasting career at CBS before joining ESPN as a studio and game analyst. He’ll be in the studio covering action from across the country this Feast Week.

College basketball game & studio analyst @SeanFarnham has signed a multi-year extension with ESPN Catch Farnham in studio all week long breaking down #FeastWeek action pic.twitter.com/56YRMHgf8l — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) November 26, 2024

ESPN will also reportedly re-sign three of its NBA talents. According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, the Worldwide Leader will extend three-time NBA champion Danny Green to stay on as a studio analyst. National NBA writer Tim Bontemps has also been extended by the network, as has play-by-play announcer and sideline reporter Angel Gray.

Per McCarthy’s report, “ESPN wants to lengthen its NBA talent bench to make sure it covers The Association 365 days a year.” Green will appear on ESPN’s daytime programming such as SportsCenter, NBA Today, and First Take. Gray will continue to serve as a sideline reporter for the NBA and WNBA, as well as continue calling women’s college basketball games. And Bontemps will focus his coverage on two of the NBA’s marquee franchises: the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers.

It’s a good week to be on ESPN’s basketball talent roster!

