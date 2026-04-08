Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images

ESPN is continuing its effort to become a global brand for live sporting events.

On Tuesday, the network announced it will be expanding its international reach in Europe and Asia through the launch of an ESPN tile within the Disney+ app. Through the tile, Disney+ subscribers in the European and Asian-Pacific markets receiving this update will be able to access a number of ESPN’s live sports properties, including the NBA and NHL starting next season, and a variety of college sports including the College Football Playoff and men’s and women’s March Madness.

ESPN already has a robust portfolio of international rights around the world, and Tuesday’s launch of ESPN on Disney+ expands that reach to 53 additional countries.

“Sports and live events are an essential part of our Disney+ content library, and we’re excited to build on the success we’ve already had with sports fans, as we bring more of ESPN to Disney+ subscribers in Europe and APAC,” Disney+ President Alisa Bowen said in a press release.

The inclusion of an ESPN tile within Disney+ will allow international subscribers to access ESPN’s library of on-demand content like 30 for 30 and select digital shows like ESPN FC.

ESPN has 50 linear networks across 130 countries and territories, all with varying suites of live rights and studio programming. Before Tuesday’s announcement, Latin America, the Caribbean, and Australia were the biggest areas of focus for ESPN’s international business.

“This expansion marks an exciting next step for ESPN and Disney+ in our commitment to sports fans,” ESPN’s Head of Global Sports Freddy Rolón said in a press release. “ESPN has a longstanding tradition of delivering world-class content to sports fans, and the continued growth on Disney+ allows us to extend our reach and provide greater access and deeper connections with fans everywhere.”