Bristol, CT – July 21, 2020 – ESPN Campus: 40th anniversary sign on display (Photo by Kelly Backus / ESPN Images)

After an HR investigation stemming from multiple internal complaints, ESPN executive editor Cristina Daglas has been ousted by the company, according to Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports.

Daglas, who joined ESPN in 2016 and worked her way up to executive editor of ESPN’s digital properties, was placed on administrative leave in January amid the then-ongoing investigation. No details have been reported as to the specific nature of complaints against Daglas. ESPN employees were informed of her dismissal Wednesday, per FOS.

Last month, Daglas’ lawyers sent a cease-and-desist letter to ESPN, which was obtained by FOS, accusing the company of “unlawful harassment, retaliation, and investigation,” and saying the HR proceedings were “wholly meritless and unsubstantiated.”

Earlier this month, senior deputy editor Elizabeth Baugh, who reported to Daglas and was also placed on administrative leave during the investigation, left ESPN to join boxing publication Ring Magazine. The two had formed a friendship, which ESPN considered an “impediment” to the investigation, according to prior reporting. Baugh served at ESPN for nearly a decade, overseeing coverage of boxing, WWE, UFC, tennis, golf, and the NHL for the network’s website.

FOS also notes that Heather Burns, a senior deputy editor who lead NFL coverage for ESPN, has also departed the company in recent weeks. It’s unclear if Burns’ departure is at all related to the Daglas situation.