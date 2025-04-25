Adam Schefter during NFL Live Credit: ESPN
By Drew Lerner on

Social media will be quick to declare winners and losers during the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, but it seems we can already place one person firmly in the “losers” category.

That would be ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who opted for a heinous draft day wardrobe featuring a hoodie, necktie, and suit jacket.

Combining a cashmere hoodie with a full-Windsor is that line. And we weren’t the only ones who thought so.

Famed menswear writer and editor Derek Guy was one of many to trash the outfit of ESPN’s preeminent NFL insider.

But he was far from the only one.

Adam Schefter, you can do better.

About Drew Lerner

Drew Lerner is a staff writer for Awful Announcing and an aspiring cable subscriber. He previously covered sports media for Sports Media Watch. Future beat writer for the Oasis reunion tour.

