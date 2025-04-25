Credit: ESPN

Social media will be quick to declare winners and losers during the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, but it seems we can already place one person firmly in the “losers” category.

That would be ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who opted for a heinous draft day wardrobe featuring a hoodie, necktie, and suit jacket.

that is an insane fit @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/SSNViEAcpW — big content guy (@bigcontentguy) April 24, 2025

Combining a cashmere hoodie with a full-Windsor is that line. And we weren’t the only ones who thought so.

Famed menswear writer and editor Derek Guy was one of many to trash the outfit of ESPN’s preeminent NFL insider.

many men would look better if they simply went to an 80 year old tailor whose taste was formed in the 1950s. go there, don’t say anything, and let them dress you like a little baby doll. unfortunately, such tailors no longer exist in the US, but there you go. https://t.co/SFno7rTxgV — derek guy (@dieworkwear) April 24, 2025

But he was far from the only one.

You don’t do the tie AND sweatshirt underneath the sports jacket, @AdamSchefter. One or the other…not both. It’s a big day for you…let’s get it together. pic.twitter.com/fiXMqRnfgO — “East Side” Dave McDonald (@EastSideDave) April 24, 2025

Call me old fashioned but the hoodie underneath the sports coat/jacket is a dumb look https://t.co/Hk7m60M98Y — Jeff Dubrof KCCI (@JeffDubrofKCCI) April 24, 2025

BAN HOODIES FROM YOUR SUIT GAME. https://t.co/GKIKVrl06O — “The Great Negro” (@tribeoc) April 24, 2025

Sweatshirt under the suit jacket but over the button down and tie what the fuck are we doing schefter😂 #DISTURBING #SSSSSHHHRRRRRIIIIINNNNKKKKK pic.twitter.com/YvWgKds8bE — Craig Schultz (@CraigSchultzy) April 24, 2025

Adam Schefter, you can do better.