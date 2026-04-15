Feb 10, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; NFL Network Good Morning Football hosts Peter Schrager (left) and Kyle Brandt at the Super Bowl LIX host committee handoff press conference. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Peter Schrager left NFL Network a year ago, having watched the writing on the wall accumulate for longer than he cared to admit.

Good Morning Football, the show he helped launch in 2016 and that became the network’s most visible daily product, had been relocated from New York to Los Angeles. As resources became thin, the long-term picture for a standalone cable network airing league content in an industry moving aggressively away from cable had never been particularly reassuring, and by the final year of his contract, Schrager had seen enough to know that what he’d built there was not going to get bigger.

In a new interview with Barrett Media, Schrager reflected on a year at ESPN and offered his most direct endorsement yet of what the acquisition means for the people he left behind, the ones still at NFL Network who spent the better part of the last several years wondering what exactly was going to happen to their jobs.

“It’s a great life raft for the NFL Network,” he told Barrett Media. “There’s actual support.”

When ESPN announced the acquisition in August 2025 — a deal that gave the Worldwide Leader ownership of NFL Network, linear distribution rights to RedZone, additional regular-season game broadcasts, and the league’s fantasy football business, with the NFL receiving a 10 percent equity stake in ESPN in return — the expected regulatory timeline was somewhere between one and two years. By April 1 of this year, NFL Network employees were ESPN employees.

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“My dear friend Daniel Jeremiah has said that ESPN is adopting the NFL Network. That’s a good way to look at it,” Schrager continued. “I don’t know where it goes from here, but it’s an amazing opportunity for everybody on the NFL Network. Quite frankly, I don’t think the resources were going to be put to it [NFL Network] over the next several years. ”

For the people at NFL Network who had been operating under uncertainty— watching resources contract, watching the network’s ambitions recalibrate, watching Schrager and others read the writing on the wall and leave — the arrival of ESPN’s infrastructure is, at minimum, a clearer picture than they had before.

“If anything,” Schrager told Barrett Media, “it will enhance and embolden the ESPN NFL coverage to a way where you don’t have to go anywhere else.”

That remains to be seen.