ESPN has dropped a new promo video for Wimbledon, and all the quick cuts and action shots make it appear more like the trailer for a Hollywood blockbuster rather than a tennis tournament.
Oh yeah, Olivia Rodrigo’s hit “Obsessed” provides the soundtrack.
It is, by any objective measure for such promos, exceptionally well done. Someone in the marketing and/or production department deserves a raise.
🗣️ “Players are ready.” 🎾
Check out ESPN’s new 2024 #Wimbledon spot featuring @oliviarodrigo‘s ‘Obsessed’@ESPNMusic pic.twitter.com/N3zHMYqaHT
— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) June 24, 2024
Many fans checking in on X absolutely loved the promo, while others had questions. Some wondered how the network could afford to pay rights to use Rodrigo’s song, while it’s had to lay off popular on-air talent in recent years. There were, as there always are with highlight videos such as this, questions about which players were featured
But overall, most fans gave the network a big pat on the back.
This is SO DOPE!! 🔥🔥 Awesome job @Wimbledon #wimbledon #tennis #gamblingtwitter https://t.co/1y6bflF7Xa
— Tennis Enthusiast 🎾 (@BaselineBets331) June 25, 2024
Oh ESPN snapped with their Wimbledon promo 🔥pic.twitter.com/OHkJnbQXTe
— Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) June 25, 2024
When you can afford to pay rights for Olivia Rodrigo’s “Obsessed” by can’t find anyone to pronounce “Vondroušová” or “Świątek” https://t.co/FBf04ScwMG
— Agnieszka Magiera (@AgaMagiera) June 25, 2024
Why is this better than any of ABC/ESPN’s promos for the NBA Finals??? https://t.co/pkinp6Sle1
— ☘️rockmom☘️ (@rockmom) June 25, 2024
I’m a sucker for a good promo, and this one is elite @Wimbledon 🍓🎾🏆 https://t.co/3kZXTStjmK
— Danielle Michaud (@SNMichaud) June 25, 2024
Some of the names they dropped here are a bit random👹 https://t.co/gI0x2pbhxO
— alex (@kinxside) June 25, 2024
Wimbledon runs July 1-14 on ESPN and ABC. If it’s anywhere near as exciting as the promo, it will be a classic.
[ESPN PR]