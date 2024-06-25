ESPN Wimbledon trailer Credit: ESPN ESPN’s Wimbledon preview video is drawing raves, but also questions, from fans.
ESPN has dropped a new promo video for Wimbledon, and all the quick cuts and action shots make it appear more like the trailer for a Hollywood blockbuster rather than a tennis tournament.

Oh yeah, Olivia Rodrigo’s hit “Obsessed” provides the soundtrack.

It is, by any objective measure for such promos, exceptionally well done. Someone in the marketing and/or production department deserves a raise.


Many fans checking in on X absolutely loved the promo, while others had questions. Some wondered how the network could afford to pay rights to use Rodrigo’s song, while it’s had to lay off popular on-air talent in recent years. There were, as there always are with highlight videos such as this, questions about which players were featured

But overall, most fans gave the network a big pat on the back.


Wimbledon runs July 1-14 on ESPN and ABC. If it’s anywhere near as exciting as the promo, it will be a classic.

