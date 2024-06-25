ESPN’s Wimbledon preview video is drawing raves, but also questions, from fans.

ESPN has dropped a new promo video for Wimbledon, and all the quick cuts and action shots make it appear more like the trailer for a Hollywood blockbuster rather than a tennis tournament.

Oh yeah, Olivia Rodrigo’s hit “Obsessed” provides the soundtrack.

It is, by any objective measure for such promos, exceptionally well done. Someone in the marketing and/or production department deserves a raise.



Many fans checking in on X absolutely loved the promo, while others had questions. Some wondered how the network could afford to pay rights to use Rodrigo’s song, while it’s had to lay off popular on-air talent in recent years. There were, as there always are with highlight videos such as this, questions about which players were featured

But overall, most fans gave the network a big pat on the back.

Oh ESPN snapped with their Wimbledon promo 🔥pic.twitter.com/OHkJnbQXTe — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) June 25, 2024

When you can afford to pay rights for Olivia Rodrigo’s “Obsessed” by can’t find anyone to pronounce “Vondroušová” or “Świątek” https://t.co/FBf04ScwMG — Agnieszka Magiera (@AgaMagiera) June 25, 2024

Why is this better than any of ABC/ESPN’s promos for the NBA Finals??? https://t.co/pkinp6Sle1 — ☘️rockmom☘️ (@rockmom) June 25, 2024

I’m a sucker for a good promo, and this one is elite @Wimbledon 🍓🎾🏆 https://t.co/3kZXTStjmK — Danielle Michaud (@SNMichaud) June 25, 2024

Some of the names they dropped here are a bit random👹 https://t.co/gI0x2pbhxO — alex (@kinxside) June 25, 2024



Wimbledon runs July 1-14 on ESPN and ABC. If it’s anywhere near as exciting as the promo, it will be a classic.

