We have more information on ESPN’s comprehensive seven-part Derek Jeter docuseries. Entitled The Captain, the series will premiere on Monday, July 18th immediately after the MLB Home Run Derby (around 10 PM ET, likely later) on ESPN.

Future episodes will premiere each Thursday after that, at either 9 PM ET or 10 PM ET, while also being available on ESPN+.

Here’s the full episode listing from ESPN’s release.

Episode 1: Jeter’s upbringing as a bi-racial kid in the Midwest and his journey to the major leagues. This episode features never before seen footage of Jeter getting drafted by the Yankees.

Spike Lee and Mike Tollin have executive producer credits on The Captain, which is directed by Randy Wilkins.

Here’s a list of some of those interviewed, including many of Jeter’s former teammates.

The series features interviews with Jeter, his mother and father Dorothy and Dr. Charles Jeter, his sister Sharlee Jeter, his wife, Hannah Jeter, Roger Clemens, Tino Martinez, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada, Willie Randolph, Mariano Rivera, Alex Rodriguez, CC Sabathia, Darryl Strawberry, Joe Torre, Bernie Williams, as well as hip hop artists Fat Joe and Jadakiss, among many others.

ESPN released a teaser for The Captain back in April, Another teaser released two weeks ago is a bit more interesting.

I’m not a Jeter fan at all, and seven parts seems like a slog, but I actually am slightly interested in some parts of this. The archival footage (I’m always a sucker for that) and interviews with people who weren’t always staunchly in Jeter’s corner (Alex Rodriguez, come on down!) are the main selling points for me, but huge fans of Jeter and the Yankees will probably be drawn in by everything else.

