Scott Van Pelt always manages to give us the highlights at the end of the day on SportsCenter. He delivered us some good news on Friday when someone found his beloved puppy, Redd.

SVP posted on Twitter that Redd had somehow gotten out of his doggy daycare in Rockville, Md. Not too long after, he announced Redd had been found.

“Oh my goodness, they found him!!!!” Van Pelt wrote on Twitter.

“An army of people apparently on the case. I can’t even begin to connect the dots. I’m sitting here in tears on a plane headed home and Redd is gonna be there to greet me. I can’t believe it & I can’t thank everyone enough for their kindness.”

Van Pelt posted back in September that he had acquired the cute Rhodesian Ridgeback puppy. Redd was short for Otis Redding, one of the greatest singers in music history, and Reading, Pa. where the pup is from.

New guy. Goes by Redd. As in (Otis) Redding and Reading, Pa. where he’s from. This picture got me. Big paws to fill. Whatever he is will be plenty. pic.twitter.com/FyhdiuCcGe — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) September 19, 2022

Redd has made an impression on the world, prior to the search to find him.

During an episode on the “Slow News Day” podcast, right after he found his new home with SVP, he had to … well, relieve himself right in the middle of the interview.

Tomorrow, new SND guest @notthefakeSVP joins the show. He has a new puppy. His puppy did…this during the taping. This is one of the best moments in SND history. So we made a trailer for tomorrow's episode. Subscribe on spotify: https://t.co/tqr7X8M2EF pic.twitter.com/Lj8ATZYbN4 — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) September 20, 2022

When a puppy’s gotta go, they’ve gotta go.