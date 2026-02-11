ESPN2 is getting some rare original studio programming in the lead-up to the NFL Draft in April.
On Wednesday, ESPN announced it would debut NFL Draft Daily, a daily studio show focused on NFL Draft coverage every weekday between now and the draft’s first day on April 23. The hour-long show will air at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2 beginning Wednesday afternoon. The program will also be made available on the ESPN App and Disney+.
ESPN will debut “NFL Draft Daily”, a new weekday studio show across ESPN2, ESPN App and Disney+, at 3 pm ET today.
The show will serve as a daily destination for NFL draft-focused news, guiding fans through the entire draft cycle leading into the ‘26 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh… pic.twitter.com/MAogOh0Hzx
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 11, 2026
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter says, “The show will serve as a daily destination for NFL draft-focused news, guiding fans through the entire draft cycle leading into the ‘26 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh April 23–25.”
The promotional graphic posted by Schefter features a number of ESPN’s NFL Draft experts including Mel Kiper Jr., Field Yates, Louis Riddick, Matt Miller, Jordan Reid, Mike Tannenbaum, and Schefter himself.
Frankly, it’s surprising that ESPN didn’t create a show like this earlier. The NFL Draft has become a beat unto itself. Many podcasts and content creators have made their names through NFL Draft coverage, from breaking down film of prospects, posting frequent mock drafts, or dissecting three-cone drills from the combine. The NFL is a year-round sports league, and there’s a proven audience ready to consume NFL Draft content in the months leading up to the event.
ESPN, of course, has a deep bench of NFL and college football analysts that can make this a worthwhile endeavor. That bench is set to get even deeper come April, when NFL Network talent makes the formal transition to ESPN as part of their recently approved merger.
About Drew Lerner
Drew Lerner is a staff writer for Awful Announcing and an aspiring cable subscriber. He previously covered sports media for Sports Media Watch. Future beat writer for the Oasis reunion tour.