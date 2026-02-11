Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

ESPN2 is getting some rare original studio programming in the lead-up to the NFL Draft in April.

On Wednesday, ESPN announced it would debut NFL Draft Daily, a daily studio show focused on NFL Draft coverage every weekday between now and the draft’s first day on April 23. The hour-long show will air at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2 beginning Wednesday afternoon. The program will also be made available on the ESPN App and Disney+.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter says, “The show will serve as a daily destination for NFL draft-focused news, guiding fans through the entire draft cycle leading into the ‘26 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh April 23–25.”

The promotional graphic posted by Schefter features a number of ESPN’s NFL Draft experts including Mel Kiper Jr., Field Yates, Louis Riddick, Matt Miller, Jordan Reid, Mike Tannenbaum, and Schefter himself.

Frankly, it’s surprising that ESPN didn’t create a show like this earlier. The NFL Draft has become a beat unto itself. Many podcasts and content creators have made their names through NFL Draft coverage, from breaking down film of prospects, posting frequent mock drafts, or dissecting three-cone drills from the combine. The NFL is a year-round sports league, and there’s a proven audience ready to consume NFL Draft content in the months leading up to the event.

ESPN, of course, has a deep bench of NFL and college football analysts that can make this a worthwhile endeavor. That bench is set to get even deeper come April, when NFL Network talent makes the formal transition to ESPN as part of their recently approved merger.