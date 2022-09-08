Heading into Monday’s debut for ESPN’s new Monday Night Football broadcast team, the network is also rolling out a change to the show’s long-running theme song.

On Thursday, ESPN announced that the company was teaming with Marshmello as their new music curator for NFL coverage. As part of the partnership, Marshmello would be remixing the iconic MNF theme song, Heavy Action.

The season debut of Monday Night Football — Broncos-Seahawks on September 12, 8 p.m. ET across ESPN, ABC, ESPN2 and ESPN+ — will feature the televised debut of the ‘Heavy Action’ remix, which is licensed exclusively by APM Music. Marshmello is the first artist to remix Heavy Action, a song which was originally composed in 1970 and been heard for almost 50 years on Monday Night Football. Now, “Mello makes it right” by adding his unique twist to a beloved staple for MNF, leading into each Monday Night Football game.

Marshmello also tweeted about the partnership with ESPN.

While the remix has yet to be released, give the classic version a listen for old times’ sake.

ESPN’s previous music curators for NFL coverage have been Diplo, DJ Khaled, and Drake.

I don’t have much of an opinion about music during promos. I’m barely paying attention. But remixing a classic theme song could draw some very strong reactions from viewers, and ESPN should be prepared for some blowback from the change.

