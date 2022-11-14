The XFL Draft takes place this week, and ESPN has some coverage of the third iteration of the league airing on Tuesday.

Airing at 10 PM on ESPN2, Drive to the XFL Draft is a behind the scenes feature produced by the XFL that “offers viewers unprecedented access behind the curtain.”

Here’s more from ESPN’s release.

The XFL-produced, can’t-miss special offers viewers unprecedented access behind the curtain as league Chairwoman and Owner, Dany Garcia, and league owner, Dwayne Johnson, work toward bringing their vision for the XFL to life. With a shared passion for football and the rare opportunity to provide players with the tools to achieve their dreams, the film chronicles Garcia and Johnson’s travels to XFL showcases across the country where they connect with players, hear their stories and make important decisions about XFL operations. Garcia and Johnson have a long track record of successful business ventures across the media and entertainment industry, and they will bring their unmatched experience and competitive drive to build the XFL into a successful league and expand the football ecosystem. Viewers will see this firsthand as Garcia – the first woman to own an equal or majority ownership stake in a major professional U.S. sports league – and Johnson work to craft a culture putting the XFL at the intersection of dreams and opportunity.

The draft itself will not air on any of ESPN’s networks, though updates will be available on SportsCenter and ESPN’s digital platforms.

The XFL’s Quarterback Selection Show takes place at 2 PM ET on Tuesday, and is hosted by Stormy Buonantony. On Wednesday, the first day of the draft begins at 11:30 AM ET, followed with day two on Thursday, starting at 10:30 AM ET. Tuesday’s QB draft will be streamed on XFL.com, with coverage of Wednesday and Thursday available via a “live and interactive Draft Central board” on the XFL’s website.

Back in May, Disney announced a media rights deal with the XFL 3.0. The season is scheduled to begin on Saturday, February 18th.

