ABC airs an NHL game for the fourth time (including the All-Star Game) on Saturday. It’s also the second of nine straight Saturdays that ABC will air a live regular season game.

While the Blackhawks-Flyers game will air on ABC and will also be simulcast on ESPN+, there’s another way to watch it on ESPN+. ESPN announced this week that Blackhawks-Flyers will be getting an “Ice Cast” broadcast, though it does seem like it’ll just be different camera angles with the same broadcasters.

Here’s how ESPN describes the Ice Cast in their release.

A special alternate presentation of the game allows fans to see how plays develop from above the ice, exclusively on ESPN+.

In a tweet, ESPN previewed what the Ice Cast will look like.

Saturday, ESPN+ presents an #NHL alternate feed presentation Ice Cast | @NHLBlackhawks at @NHLFlyers

• Behind-the-net camera game coverage

• Additional player & team stats highlighted on screen ? 3p ET | Exclusively on @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/tPx32cHkQK — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) March 4, 2022

I think there could be some potential here for cool camera shots, but 60 minutes of game time of a split screen might be a bit much for a full broadcast. At least it’s not the only way to watch on ESPN+.

Blackhawks-Flyers will be called by Sean McDonough and Ray Ferraro, with Emily Kaplan reporting.

