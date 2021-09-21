Next week, ESPN will become the latest network to roll out an all-female broadcast of an MLB game.

Per CNN, the September 29th broadcast will be called by Melanie Newman and Jessica Mendoza.

Both women have made plenty of history in recent seasons. Newman was part of MLB’s first-ever all-female broadcast in July, calling an Orioles-Rays game on YouTube with Sarah Langs and Alanna Rizzo. In August, MLB Network aired their first-ever all-female broadcast, with Newman calling a Cubs-White Sox game with Elise Menaker and Rizzo.

Mendoza’s list of broadcasting firsts came back in 2015, when she became ESPN’s first female analyst on an MLB game, also becoming the first female analyst to call an MLB playoff game on a national network.

The September 29th matchup is still to be announced. Quickly skimming the schedule, there seem like several decent possibilities, including Yankees-Blue Jays, Phillies-Braves, Brewers-Cardinals, Reds-White Sox, Rays-Astros, and Padres-Dodgers.

[CNN]